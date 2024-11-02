HT Auto
Kia India dispatches 28,545 cars in October 2024

Updated on: 02 Nov 2024, 09:51 AM
Kia reported significant sales growth in India and other regions for Q3 2024, driven by recreational vehicle popularity. However, global sales declined.
Carnival
The 2024 Kia Carnival Limousine has arrived in India through the Completely Knocked-Down (CKD) route and is being offered at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>63.9 lakhs. The bookings for the Carnival had been opened prior to the launch and the luxury MPV gathered close to 2,800 bookings in the period.
The new generation Carnival is being offered in the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) unit. The Carnival now gets a significantly larger interior and comes with a seven seater configuration.
At the rear of the Kia Carnival is an all LED L-shaped tail-lamp which is connected by a light bar. The tailgate is electrically-powered and gets smart opening functionality.
At the front are L-shaped LED headlamps just like what's at the rear, paired with LED daytime running lamps as well. There are four projector LED setups in each headlamp to illuminate the road ahead. The headlamp wraps around to the fenders and also extends to the other side making an almost connected headlamp look as well.
The wheels are diamond cut and also get an all new design in black and chrome finish. They measure 18-inches in size and get a 235/60 section. The overall wheelbase of the 2024 Carnival is 3090 mm this time.
At the front of the vehicle is a ‘Tiger Nose’ grille with a chrome lining along the bottom and sides. Overall, the luxury limo is over 5 metres in length. It is offered in two colour options including a Glacier White Pearl and Fusion Black only.
The interior gets dual-tone treatment with options for colours such as Navy with Misty Gray and Tuscan with Umber. There are multiple conveniences on offer in the new Carnival's cabin including two 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and driver's info, a dual sunroof and much more.
The last row seats three and all three seats get a head rest, 3-point seat belts and air-conditioning vents. The last row seats include a 60:40 split functionality as well. Two seats at the rear get ISOFIX child seat mounting options also.
The second row features two luxurious captain seats which can be folded to get access to the last row. These captain seats get leg support, massaging, heating, and ventilation. In the second row the AC vents on the roof also get a temperature control option.
The steering wheel is a 4-spoke one and the front of the car gets dual zone climate control systems. The car comes with ADAS functionality, 12 speakers by Bose and electronically powered front seats.
The fourth-generation Kia Carnival comes in one fully-loaded variant - Limousine+, and is offered in two body colours - Black and White.
Kia India has reported the delivery of 28,545 units in October 2024, reflecting a 30 per cent increase in year-over-year performance when compared to the 21,941 units delivered in October 2023. Moreover, 54 customers took delivery of the new-gen Kia Carnival in October 2024 which includes Indian cricketer, Suresh Raina as he was the first person to take the delivery of the luxury MPV.

Kia recently launched the EV9 electric SUV and new-gen Carnival in the Indian market. “Kia India is prioritizing accelerated vehicle deliveries to meet growing demand while working closely with our dealer partners to manage inventory with precision. By aligning swift delivery with smart inventory control, we ensured our customers receive the timely delivery of their favourite vehicle, while our dealers benefit from streamlined, stable operations." said, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing. "This approach reinforced Kia’s commitment to building a robust, resilient network that drives success for our partners and delivers exceptional satisfaction for every Kia customer. With the recent launch of the Carnival Limousine Plus and Kia EV9, we have stepped into Kia 2.0, an initiative focused on redefining modern and future-oriented mobility solutions."

Kia global Q3 sales fall

Kia, recently released its sales figures for the third quarter of 2024. Notably, the company reported significant sales growth in India, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region, primarily attributed to the popularity of recreational vehicles available in these markets. In India, Kia promotes the Carens as a recreational vehicle.

Despite the positive sales performance in these specific regions, Kia has observed an overall decline in global sales. The company recorded sales of 763,693 units in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting a 1.9 per cent decrease compared to the previous year. This decline has been linked to a temporary halt in production at certain Kia facilities due to ongoing upgrades.

(Read more: Is Kia India planning new GT Line variants as demand rises? Check details)

Additionally, the temporary reduction in sales for some models was a consequence of adjustments made to the vehicle lineups. For the nine-month period ending in September of this year, Kia's global sales totalled 2,319,390 units, representing a 1.5 per cent decrease year over year.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2024, 09:51 AM IST
