HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Jsw Motors Hosts First Supplier Meet Ahead Of Upcoming Ev Launchuntitled Story

JSW Motors hosts first supplier meet ahead of upcoming EV launch

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2026, 16:31 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • JSW Motors hosted its first supplier conference in Bidkin with over 100 component makers, outlining its EV roadmap and supply chain plans as it prepares for its first vehicle launch in the coming months.

JSW
The conference brought together senior representatives from supplier companies, industry stakeholders and JSW Motors’ internal teams.
JSW
The conference brought together senior representatives from supplier companies, industry stakeholders and JSW Motors’ internal teams.
Get Launch Updates on
JSW Lepas L6 arrow icon
Notify me

JSW Motors Limited, the new energy passenger vehicle arm of the JSW Group, recently hosted its first Supplier Partner Conference & Tech Show at its facility in Bidkin, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The event was held in association with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India.

The conference brought together senior representatives from supplier companies, industry stakeholders and JSW Motors’ internal teams. More than 100 auto component manufacturers attended, as the company looks to build a strong local supply chain for its upcoming vehicles.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Jsw Lepas L6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
JSW Lepas L6
BatteryCapacity Icon67 kWh Range Icon450 km
₹ 18 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Jsw Jetour T2 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
JSW Jetour T2
₹ 15 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Jsw Tiggo 7 L (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
JSW Tiggo 7 L
₹ 15 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 km
₹ 17.99 - 20.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon510 km
₹ 18.02 - 24.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA
BatteryCapacity Icon61 kWh Range Icon543 km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

During the event, JSW Motors shared details about its product plans and technology roadmap, while also setting expectations with potential partners. The idea was to get suppliers aligned early as the company prepares to enter the new energy vehicle space.

CEO Ranjan Nayak said the conference reflects the company’s focus on working closely with partners and building a reliable supply chain. He also mentioned that JSW Motors is only a few months away from launching its first product.

Vikrampati Singhania said such initiatives are important as the industry shifts towards new energy vehicles, where suppliers will play a bigger role in technology and scale.

The event included presentations, business discussions and a technology showcase covering design, development and manufacturing. It also gave suppliers a chance to interact with JSW Motors teams and explore future collaboration opportunities.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2026, 16:31 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.