Jeep to open 80+ new dealerships by the end of 2023

Jeep India recently launched the updated Compass in the Indian market. At the same event, Aditya Jairaj, Deputy Managing Director of Stellantis India also announced that Jeep will be opening more than 80 new dealerships by the end of 2023. The locations of the new dealerships were not announced. However, the new dealerships will help in expanding their reach.

The manufacturer says that they are serious about the Indian market. Because of this, they developed an exclusive version of the Compass for India. The brand is now offering the two-wheel drive powertrain with the automatic transmission which was not on sale earlier. The prices for the Compass 2WD AT start at ₹23.99 lakh ex-showroom.

Apart from this, Jeep also dropped the starting price of the Compass. It now starts at ₹20.49 lakh ex-showroom for the Sport variant. It comes only with a two-wheel drive powertrain and a manual gearbox. The top-end Model S 4x4 AT now costs ₹32.07 lakh ex-showroom.

The brand also launched the new Black Shark trim of the Compass. It is based on the Limited trim but comes with cosmetic upgrades. There are blacked-out elements on the grille and the bumper. On the side, there are blacked-out alloy wheels. Apart from this, the interior gets red accents on the dashboard and leatherette seats with red stitching. The Black Shark variant is priced at ₹26.49 lakh ex-showroom.

Powering the Jeep Compass is the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 168 bhp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

When the BS6 Stage 2 norms kicked in, Jeep discontinued the turbo petrol engine of the Compass. It used to be the 1.4-litre Multiair engine that produced 161 bhp and 250 Nm. It used to come with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is expected that Jeep could introduce a new turbo-petrol engine in the future.

