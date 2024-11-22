Jaguar loses its roar? Decoding the social media flak faced by luxury car maker

British luxury carmaker Jaguar is facing enormous flak from netizens after it revealed its new logo on social media platforms earlier this week. And it became considerably worse after it posted a video showcasing its new brand identity soon after. The re-branding is a part of Jaguar's strategy to transition into being an electric-exclusive company but an overwhelming majority of followers on social media platforms have largely accused the campaign as a marked departure from the brand's long legacy.

Gearing up to reveal a concept electric vehicle come December 2, Jaguar chose to remove all its previous posts on its Instagram handle @jaguar and posted a video showcasing the new brand image with models in bright clothing and a pink-planet backdrop. There is a new logo showcased in the video which will be the face of the brand's new image. No automobile or automobile component figured anywhere in the video.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Jaguar F-Pace 4999 cc 4999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 69.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Jaguar Epace 1999.0 cc 1999.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Jaguar I-Pace 90 kWh 90 kWh 470 km 470 km ₹ 1.06 Cr Compare View Offers Jaguar F-Type 5000 cc 5000 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 97.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi Q5 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65.18 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi Q7 2995 cc 2995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 79.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Radical Jaguar rebrand and new logo sparks ire online

Jaguar rebrand controversy: ‘Delete ordinary’

The brand flashed phrases such as ‘Create Exuberant’, ‘Live Vivid’, ‘Delete Ordinary’, ‘Break Moulds’ and ‘Copy Nothing’ which can also be seen on the brand's Instagram bio. But these didn't quite sit well with netizens. Many questioned why the video had no link or reference to automobiles at all. This was primarily highlighted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. “Do you sell cars?" he wrote on the Jaguar tweet. Another comment on X said, “Selling my Jaguar. This is terrible". On Instagram, a user stated, “Genuinely what makes you think wiping your entire automotive legacy and heritage was a good idea?"

A large section of netizens also flayed Jaguar for what they claimed was the brand preaching wokeism. “Just make good cars, please. Don't go down the woke road. That's not for you," wrote a user on X.

A few others, however, said that this might just be a deliberate strategy to make use of hate marketing. Hate marketing essentially means gaining publicity through criticism.

Essentially, the bulk of the criticism directed against Jaguar is on the lines that the brand needs to continue focusing on making cars and that any re-branding exercise needs to put this out clearly.

Also Read : Jaguar teases its upcoming electric four-door GT. To be unveiled on December 2

Jaguar rebrand controversy: Upcoming EV teaser revealed

Jaguar, a day after releasing the first brand trailer, also uploaded a couple of teasers on social media platforms in what could be a bid to address the audience's concerns. The first teaser showcased its upcoming all-electric four-door GT's design concept with a coupe-like roof design and no rear windshield. Tail lamps are also not placed at the usual rear quarter of the EV and a centrally-placed grill with horizontal fins can be seen at the rear. There is a bulky shoulder and curved wheel arch on this newly designed Jaguar EV.

Jaguar rebrand controversy: New logo teased

Jaguar also uploaded a third teaser showcasing a new leaper logo embossed on a golden-coloured plate with horizontal fins. The plate looks like it is a part of the car's camera-based ORVM featuring a small LED for illumination. The post caption is related to the new logo and mentions the phrase, “Leap Forward."

Jaguar rebrand controversy: New models debut in 2026

After the rebrand, the carmaker stated that it would end the production of all its current models in the lineup by 2025. Jaguar has been testing its new luxury EV which will make its debut in 2026. This new car will be based on the new Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) and will be produced at the automaker’s facility in Solihull in the UK.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: