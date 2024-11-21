Jaguar teases its upcoming electric four-door GT. To be unveiled on December 2

Jaguar , the recently rebranded automobile manufacturer teased its first electric car over social media. The teaser showcases the rear quarter of the upcoming EV based on its new ‘Copy nothing’ strategy. The manufacturer also announced 02 December 2024 as the date of unveiling and furnished Miami as the location of the launch in the caption of this post.

Jaguar's teaser for its first electric car received over 5,200 comments, with mixed reactions from fans. The brand is transitioning to an all-electric

The concept showcased in the teaser gets a sloping, coupe-like roof design with no rear windshield. A grill with horizontal fins is also seen at the rear with no tail lights in sight. The wheel arches are bulky and there is a prominent shoulder visible on this newly designed Jaguar EV.

Jaguar's upcoming EV: Fans react

The post gathered over 5,200 comments within the first 15 hours of posting. Fans following the Jaguar brand pages expressed their reactions in the comment section showing mixed reactions to the teased design. One user appreciated the design saying “Excited for this!!!" while some other users were not amused by the style, someone also wrote “How to destroy a brand and its heritage" in the comments. An F-Type owner commented on the post with an emoji saying, “👀 as a F-type owner I’m curious".

Jaguar's upcoming EV: More about the rebrand

Jaguar hit the reset button on its brand identity and transitioned into its new all-electric face. The carmaker stated that it will end the production of all cars in its current lineup in 2025. The concept showcased above is the future of the brand. The British carmaker has also given us glimpses of this upcoming car in the shape of a heavily camouflaged all-electric four-door GT. Jaguar has been testing this new luxury EV which will make its debut in 2026.

The Jaguar all-electric four-door GT gets massive proportions with a long bonnet, a long wheelbase, and short front overhang

Jaguar's upcoming EV: What to expect?

This new EV will be based on the new Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) and will be built at the automaker’s facility in Solihull in the UK. The car is expected to be the most powerful four-door GT ever built by Jaguar and it will boast a range of about 700 km while putting out around 600 bhp.

