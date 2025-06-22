Interview: How key trends shaping in-car audio experience, explains Harman India VP Sanjeev Kulkarni

Car buyers in India have been going through a drastic transition when it comes to consumer preference and perspective. Gone are the days when buying a car was just for commuting from one point to another, and consumers' purchase decisions used to be controlled by factors like fuel economy, resale value, pricing, etc. Modern car buyers have been increasingly focusing on factors like in-cabin features, performance, technology, value-for-money, etc.

In-cabin experience driven by various features has been shaping the purchase decisions for modern car buyers in a significant manner. When it comes to the in-cabin experience, the in-cabin audio system plays a crucial role for consumers. This is one of the key reasons why the car makers, even in the affordable mass-market segment, have been introducing high-end audio systems in their vehicles.

HT Auto spoke to Sanjeev Kulkarni, Vice President, Automotive - Harman India, to learn about the transition in the in-vehicle audio equipment industry.

Here are the excerpts.

HT Auto: What are the trends in-car audio you see evolving over the next 3–5 years?

Sanjeev Kulkarni: Car audio is evolving rapidly, with advancements changing the way we experience sound in our cars. In the past, vehicles typically had basic audio systems, consisting of a four-channel setup driving four to eight speakers, with the amplifier being part of the infotainment system that drove the sound quality.

Branded car audio systems have gained popularity for the premium listening experience they provide, and growth in that segment is expected to continue over the next three to five years. More advanced than the base systems, these audio systems offer higher channel counts, powerful built-in amplifiers, and external amplifiers. Additionally, the strategic positioning of well-designed transducers enhances overall frequency response and sound quality.

Powerful amplifiers now support multi-speaker setups of 16, 20, 24, or even up to 36 speakers, all delivering exceptional sound quality. With the introduction of multiple roof speakers in branded audio systems, 3D-surround or immersive sound experiences can be achieved. This will allow clear differentiation of musical instruments and vocals, providing an enriched audio experience.

The demand for multi-dimensional sound is certainly expected to grow in the coming years. Major players have developed 3D surround sound algorithms, which will become increasingly popular. The Mahindra XEV 9E and Mahindra BE 6 have been using the Quantum Logic Immersion algorithm. Soon, there will be newer algorithms as well. Dolby Atmos is already making waves in the entertainment industry with multi-dimensional sound.

Another emerging trend is the use of software-driven sound algorithms, which add significant value to both branded and non-branded audio systems. These algorithms help address vehicle architecture and cost limitations, enhancing bass response, widening the soundstage, and providing theatre-like listening experiences with existing hardware.

While seat-based tuning (individual, front-row, second row, etc.) is already common, the future will see the rise of personalised seat-based audio. In this approach, speakers will be integrated into the headrests, allowing each commuter to experience a completely personalised audio environment that is isolated from the rest of the vehicle. These also facilitate bi-directional in-car communication between passengers.

Another trend is managing in-cabin vehicle noise and road noise -- to ensure greater comfort for the occupants. This can be achieved through features such as Vehicle Noise Compensation (VNC) and Road Noise Cancellation (RNC) – all thanks to software sound algorithms.

External Sound is also becoming more important, known as AVAS (Acoustic vehicle Alerting System) improves pedestrian safety around electric and hybrid vehicles, through a specific electronic sound created and projected from speakers outside the vehicle, giving an early warning to the surroundings that a car is approaching. This helps automakers not only to comply with governmental safety regulations but enables them to define a unique external sound, matching their brand DNA.

HT Auto: What emerging technologies (e.g., AR/VR, AI-driven tuning) have been influencing in-car audio system development?

Sanjeev Kulkarni: Emerging technologies such as machine-assisted tuning, Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR) are playing an increasingly important role in the development of in-vehicle audio systems. Traditionally, vehicle audio tuning was a one-time event, with limited possibilities for the end user to adjust the experience. Today, advanced computer-aided tools, research-based findings, are enabling acoustic experts to implement more flexible and efficient tuning processes. These tools help engineers analyse complex acoustic environments and listener behaviours, allowing them to provide carefully curated adjustments that align with different driving conditions and passenger preferences.

Rather than relying solely on basic bass, treble, and balance settings, these expert-designed adjustments offer listeners options to tailor their experience—whether they seek immersion, clarity, or warmth—based on mood or context. The result is a more engaging and responsive audio environment, shaped by engineering expertise and supported by powerful digital technologies.

Meanwhile, AR and VR are enhancing in-vehicle audio systems by offering immersive entertainment experiences and improving overall audio system design and testing.

HT Auto: How Indian consumers' demand for in-car audio experience evolving?

Sanjeev Kulkarni: Until now, basic stereo systems with four-channel speaker setups have been the standard for Indian customers. However, as this space evolves, Indian consumers' needs and expectations are increasing.

Today, consumers want to replicate their home audio experience in their cars, as they spend a significant amount of time commuting.

Some of the major trends among Indian car buyers are - branded audio systems with eight to 20 speakers, well-designed and strategically positioned subwoofers to enhance sound quality, expectation of immersive sound experiences, karaoke in the car, integration of software sound algorithms to enhance in-car audio quality, premium audio tuning options, seat-based adjustments for individuals and family-wide tuning for all passengers, etc.

