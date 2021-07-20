Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics to ride in these electric driverless cars

Toyota has offered a number of its driverless autonomous vehicles to be used during the Tokyo Olympics as part of shuttle service for all the athletes and officials. These driverless cars were spotted ferrying athletes as the Tokyo Olympics 2021 is all set to kick off this week.

Toyota had unveiled these cube-shaped electric autonomous vehicles a few years ago. Called the ‘Tokyo 2020 Version’ these e-Palette vehicles are aimed to support athlete mobility at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games this year. The vehicles will move participants between venues and Games village in a loop-line transportation.

The e-Palette was revealed and exhibited at Toyota's booth during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show held in Japan. It stands 5,255 mm in length, 2,065 mm in width and 2,760 mm in height. It can accommodate up to 20 passengers at a time, including an operator. It can also accommodate four passenger on wheelchairs while seven others can stand.

The battery-electric, automated vehicles have a range of around 150 kms on single charge and can run at a speed of 19 kmph. They are equipped with automated driving system that includes advanced sensors such as cameras and LiDAR. It helps the vehicle to constantly monitor with a full 360-degree field of vision around it. The vehicle also checks its speed in accordance with the surrounding environment.

Toyota had earlier said that the vehicles have been adapted specifically for use during the Tokyo Olympics based on feedback from athletes about their mobility needs. The e-Palette is equipped with large sliding doors, low floors, electric ramps, and an Arrival Control system for use when approaching destinations to enable passengers, including those in wheelchairs, to enter and exit quickly and easily.

The vehicle also features an external human-machine interface designed to assist communication with those around the vehicle, including pedestrians, during automated driving. It also has floor, trim, seats, and other components with colour contrasts that assist people with colour-blindness.