MG already sells two electric cars in India, namely Comet EV and ZS EV
The automaker has announced to bring one electric car every three to six months in India starting from Seoptember 2024
MG Cyberster EV is one of the upcoming cars that has already made debut here
MG4 EV is another electric car expected to come to India
MG is expected to bring the MG5 electric sedan to India as well
MG has joined hands with JSW to strengthen its India business
The OEM aims to create a Maruti movement in Indian electric car landscape
The carmaker plans to bring an electric car into every segment in Indian market
With this strategy, the OEM aims to grab a larger chunki of the Indian electric car market