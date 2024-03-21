MG Motor India is gearing up for an EV offensive in the country

Published Mar 21, 2024

MG already sells two electric cars in India, namely Comet EV and ZS EV

The automaker has announced to bring one electric car every three to six months in India starting from Seoptember 2024

MG Cyberster EV is one of the upcoming cars that has already made debut here

MG4 EV is another electric car expected to come to India

MG is expected to bring the MG5 electric sedan to India as well

MG has joined hands with JSW to strengthen its India business

The OEM aims to create a Maruti movement in Indian electric car landscape

The carmaker plans to bring an electric car into every segment in Indian market

With this strategy, the OEM aims to grab a larger chunki of the Indian electric car market
