HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Hyundai Tests 42.5 Lakh Engines Using Cold Bed Tech. Here’s What It Means

Hyundai tests 42.5 lakh engines using cold bed tech. Here’s what it means

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2025, 11:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Cold Bed Engine Testing is a non-combustion engine testing technique that allows manufacturers to test engine performance without running the engine on fuel.

Hyundai Alcazar
Hyundai Motor India has been using the technology sine 2013
Hyundai Alcazar
Hyundai Motor India has been using the technology sine 2013
Get Launch Updates on
Hyundai Tucson 2025 arrow icon
Notify me

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has reached a milestone for its production operations with over 42.5 lakh engine tests through the Cold Bed Engine Testing method. The Cold Bed Engine Testing method uses electric power instead of fuel alternative verification, looking to reduce emissions and use of resources in engine quality checking.

The technology has been up and running since 2013, suggesting a larger trend within the industry to address greening of production related practices. Gopalakrishnan CS, Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer, HMIL, stated that by testing over 42.5 lakh engines using zero-emission Cold Bed Engine Testing technology, the company has significantly advanced its commitment to eco-friendly manufacturing - curbing over 2 million kg of CO₂ emissions and optimizing efficiency with US $1 million in operational savings.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Tucson 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2025
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.04 - 11.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.21 - 10.51 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.11 - 20.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Nexo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
Engine Icon1499.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 - 13.62 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Hyundai NEXO to be used by Indian Oil to test Hydrogen cars in India, MoU signed

What is Cold Bed Engine testing?

Cold Bed Engine Testing is a non-combustion engine testing technique that allows manufacturers to test engine performance without running the engine on fuel. Rather than using combustion, the crankshaft of the engine is turned with an electric motor.

A sensor network captures high-level performance data—involving crankshaft angle, compression pressure, and cylinder performance. This enables precise engine integrity analysis without releasing pollution or needing coolant and water.

How the system works

Each engine is installed on a Cold Bed test stand, where a crankshaft is driven by an electric motor. High-accuracy sensors track numerous internal parameters when the engine is cold—that is, not started or cycled through heat—while the engine is being tested.

Also watch: Hyundai Creta EV unveiled. What does it offer? Launch timeline, range, battery, charging explained

All information collected is digitally documented, making it potentially retrievable and usable at some point in the future. This approach realizes Industry 4.0 technologies and removes some of the need for manual monitoring to reduce the time required for testing.

Operational and environmental impact

The Cold Bed process has allowed HMIL to eliminate the consumption of fuel, coolant, and water resorted to in the validation process by completely avoiding combustion in engine testing. The company says this has avoided a total of 2 million kilograms of CO₂ emissions and resulted in saving about $1 million in operational costs.

Apart from emissions and cost, the process is also safer, as it eliminates the risk of handling fuel and running the engine live during quality checks.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2025, 11:11 AM IST
TAGS: hyundai

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.