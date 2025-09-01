Hyundai sales steady at 60,501 units in August, exports grow 21%

Hyundai Motor India reported total sales of 60,501 units in August 2025, with 44,001 units sold in the domestic market and 16,500 units exported. The numbers reflect a steady performance for the country’s second-largest carmaker, even as the auto industry braces for the festive season demand cycle.

Domestic volumes remained largely stable, with Hyundai continuing to bank on models such as the Creta, Venue, Exter and i20 to sustain momentum.

Domestic sales hold ground

Domestic volumes remained largely stable, with Hyundai continuing to bank on models such as the Creta, Venue, Exter and i20 to sustain momentum. While the company did not disclose model-wise performance, the compact SUV and entry SUV segments are expected to have driven sales in a market that has increasingly tilted towards high-riding vehicles.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta N Line 1482 cc 1482 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 16.93 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Venue EV ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 17.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Venue N Line 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 12.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 2 electric hatchback teased ahead of September 9 debut in Germany

Hyundai’s domestic sales also suggest that the brand has managed to hold its ground amid intensified competition, especially in the compact SUV space where newer entrants are trying to chip away at market share.

Exports provide a lift

Exports emerged as a key highlight for Hyundai in August. The carmaker shipped 16,500 units overseas, a 21 per cent growth compared to the same month last year.

From January to August 2025, Hyundai recorded a cumulative export volume of 1,18,840 units reaffirming India's strategic export location for the Korean car manufacturer. The growth also underscored HMDI's objective to make India its largest export hub outside of South Korea.

Also Read : Hyundai Motor India secures CRISIL AAA/Stable and A1+ credit ratings

Strategic outlook

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and COO of Hyundai Motor India, said the company takes pride in its contribution to ‘Make in India’ and is working to position the country as a global manufacturing hub. “Our exports grew by an impressive 21 per cent year-on-year in August 2025. By synergizing world-class manufacturing technologies with the supremely skilled Indian workforce, we continue to play a pivotal role in supporting the Government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative," he said.

Hyundai's sales figures from August showcase the fine line between stable domestic volumes and continuing exports. With the festival season just around the corner, Hyundai will be looking to pursue domestic demand while trying to continue to deepen its export footprint. For now, steady volumes and solid overseas shipments support Hyundai's objective of using India as both a major domestic market, and significant source of exports.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: