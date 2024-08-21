Hyundai Motor lays foundation for Hydrogen Innovation Centre in Tamil Nadu

Hyundai Motor India has announced the groundbreaking ceremony for its new hydrogen innovation centre at the Tamil Nadu Investors Conclave 2024 in Chennai. Hyundai’s new hydrogen innovation centre is being developed through a partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Guidance Tamil Nadu, with the support of the state government. The automaker will invest ₹180 crore towards the development and construction of the dedicated facility.

Hyundai will invest ₹180 crore towards the development and construction of the dedicated hydrogen innovation centre to be located at the IIT Madras c

Hyundai Hydrogen Innovation Centre at IIT Madras

Hyundai further said that the new centre will catalyse innovation in hydrogen technology. The upcoming hydrogen innovation centre will be spread across 65,000 sq. ft. within the IIT Madras, Thaiyur campus, on the outskirts of Chennai. The automaker will invest towards the construction of the facility in line with its global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ as a key enabler to advance hydrogen technology for mass-mobility solutions.

Speaking on the announcement, Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO), HMIL, said, “Hyundai Motor India Limited remains committed to being a strategic partner in Tamil Nadu government’s vision of building a sustainable ecosystem for the transition towards alternate fuels. We are hopeful the upcoming hydrogen innovation centre will accelerate hydrogen mobility adoption in Tamil Nadu. HMIL will be investing towards facility construction at the IIT Madras Thaiyur campus in Chennai."

Commenting on the partnership, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director - IITM said, “IIT Madras has continued to be the forerunner in India’s transformation into a technology and innovation superpower. Furthering this journey, the Institute is honoured to partner with Hyundai Motor India Limited and Guidance Tamil Nadu, to develop a dedicated research facility which we envisage, will create breakthrough innovations in the field of hydrogen mobility. The hydrogen innovation centre will serve as a catalyst for hydrogen technology innovations, creating a robust ecosystem for start-ups and researchers."

The partnership between Hyundai Motor India and IIT Madras aims to accelerate the development of a hydrogen ecosystem and its adoption in Tamil Nadu and the rest of the country. The move will help in the advancement of alternate fuels while strengthening the state as a hub for innovation. It will also help reduce the carbon footprint of the state while helping develop a skilled workforce for the emerging hydrogen economy.

