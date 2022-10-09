HT Auto
Home Auto News Hyundai Motor India Posts Highest Pat In Four Years In Fy22

Hyundai Motor India posts highest PAT in four years in FY22

Before this, Hyundai Motor India had recorded its highest PAT of 2,581.73 crore in 2018-19.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Oct 2022, 14:46 PM
Logo of Hyundai seen on steering wheel
Logo of Hyundai seen on steering wheel
Logo of Hyundai seen on steering wheel
Logo of Hyundai seen on steering wheel

Hyundai Motor India has reported a 55% rise in profit after tax (PAT) at 2,861.77 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, which is its highest in four years, as per financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. As compared to this, the company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of 1,847.16 crore in 2020-21, down from 2,355 crore that it had recorded in 2019-20.

Before this, the company had recorded its highest PAT of 2,581.73 crore in 2018-19. In the fiscal ended March 31, 2018, the company had posted a PAT of 2,124.17 crore, according to the data by Tofler.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.7 kmpl
₹9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.35 kmpl
₹6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

(Also watch: Hyundai Santro becomes a toy car for this elephant)

In terms of operating revenue, it was also the highest in four years at 47,042.79 crore in FY22, as compared to 40,674.01 crore in FY21. The automaker had posted an operating revenue of 42,978.63 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2020 whereas in 2018-19, the company registered its highest operating revenue at 43,258.09 crore.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The operating revenue of company for the fiscal ended March 31, 2018 was at 39,208.9 crore, as per Tofler data. Hyundai Motor India sells a range of vehicles in the country including Creta and Venue SUVs along with hatchback and sedans such as Grandi10 NIOS, i20 and Verna.

As per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data, the company's domestic sales volumes stood at 4,81,500 units in 2021-22. Compared to this, the company's domestic sales volumes were at 4,71,535 units and 4,85,309 units in FY21 and FY20 respectively. The company posted its record sales at 5,45,243 units in 2018-19, bettering what it sold in 2017-18 at 5,36,241 units.

In a separate development, Hyundai Motors India officially launched the much-awaited compact sedan Aura at a starting price of 5.79 lakh (ex showroom) for the E variant of 1.2 litre petrol with manual transmission, going up to 9.22 lakh for the diesel SX (+) automatic variant. The Aura, available in three BS 6-compliant engine options, will lock horns with Dzire from Maruti Suzuki and Honda Amaze.

 

 

First Published Date: 09 Oct 2022, 14:38 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Motor India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?
Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets two battery options.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Kia Carens 
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue

Trending this Week

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
Mahindra Scorpio-N 
Mahindra records highest-ever monthly sales, grabs top position in SUV market
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

In pics: BYD unveils first electric SUV Atto3 for Indian market
In pics: BYD unveils first electric SUV Atto3 for Indian market
How to decode a tyre specification: A comprehensive guide
How to decode a tyre specification: A comprehensive guide
Jaguar F-Type 75 special edition marks the final model year of sports car
Jaguar F-Type 75 special edition marks the final model year of sports car
Toyota Corolla Altis introduced as India's first car with flex-fuel engine
Toyota Corolla Altis introduced as India's first car with flex-fuel engine
What is flex-fuel engine and how it works
What is flex-fuel engine and how it works

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city