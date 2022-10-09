Hyundai Motor India posts highest PAT in four years in FY22

Before this, Hyundai Motor India had recorded its highest PAT of ₹ 2,581.73 crore in 2018-19.

Hyundai Motor India has reported a 55% rise in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹2,861.77 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, which is its highest in four years, as per financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. As compared to this, the company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,847.16 crore in 2020-21, down from ₹2,355 crore that it had recorded in 2019-20.

Before this, the company had recorded its highest PAT of ₹2,581.73 crore in 2018-19. In the fiscal ended March 31, 2018, the company had posted a PAT of ₹2,124.17 crore, according to the data by Tofler.

In terms of operating revenue, it was also the highest in four years at ₹47,042.79 crore in FY22, as compared to ₹40,674.01 crore in FY21. The automaker had posted an operating revenue of ₹42,978.63 crore in the fiscal ended March 31, 2020 whereas in 2018-19, the company registered its highest operating revenue at ₹43,258.09 crore.

The operating revenue of company for the fiscal ended March 31, 2018 was at ₹39,208.9 crore, as per Tofler data. Hyundai Motor India sells a range of vehicles in the country including Creta and Venue SUVs along with hatchback and sedans such as Grandi10 NIOS, i20 and Verna.

As per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data, the company's domestic sales volumes stood at 4,81,500 units in 2021-22. Compared to this, the company's domestic sales volumes were at 4,71,535 units and 4,85,309 units in FY21 and FY20 respectively. The company posted its record sales at 5,45,243 units in 2018-19, bettering what it sold in 2017-18 at 5,36,241 units.

In a separate development, Hyundai Motors India officially launched the much-awaited compact sedan Aura at a starting price of ₹5.79 lakh (ex showroom) for the E variant of 1.2 litre petrol with manual transmission, going up to ₹9.22 lakh for the diesel SX (+) automatic variant. The Aura, available in three BS 6-compliant engine options, will lock horns with Dzire from Maruti Suzuki and Honda Amaze.

