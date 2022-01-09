Hyundai Mobis showcases concept vehicles with 90-degree rotating wheels at CES

Hyundai Mobis which is Hyundai's part supplier showcased a pair of mobility concept vehicles at recently conducted CES 2022 that featured unique 90-degree rotation wheels. The concept vehicles, M.Vision Pop electric vehicle and M.Vision 2GO hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, along with their innovative wheels also offered communication lighting systems and cargo storage.

These vehicles were introduced last year by the brand. Hyundai Mobis has been working on the system, shown in CES 2018, that integrates the steering, braking, suspension and driving systems into the wheel, thus removing the need for any mechanical connection between parts. These vehicles have a compact, boxy look and also offer advanced autonomous driving technology mainly intended for shared mobility.

(Also read | Hyundai Metamobility grabs attention at CES 2022: Details here)

The company claims that this technology will help these vehicles to manage space in a smart and optimum manner. It also conveys that the wheels are capable of rotating in 360 degrees and sideways and thus, will make tasks such as parking easier in the future. Currently, the company is beginning reliability verification which will be followed by a feasibility study for mass production. Hyundai Mobis is expecting the system to get installed on a working skateboard chassis by 2023.

(Also read | Hyundai aims to accelerate electrification, launching new EVs in 2022)

The brand also revealed that both M.Vision Pop and M.Vision 2GO have been designed to accommodate the folding steering wheel that it revealed last year. Hyundai Mobis Vice President of Communication Jin-ho Park shared that the company is happy to receive a positive response for its innovation at the event. “The vehicle technologies we are demonstrating at CES will help our OEM and technology partners achieve their future mobility goals, and it’s an honour to play a key role in that process," Park further added.