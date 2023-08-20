Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Concept has a rugged demeanor

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 20, 2023

The XRT Concept has been specifically designed for the needs of outdoor enthusiasts

 It has been built to be able to tackle extreme terrains with ease

It offers versatile utility for various outdoor needs of customers

Santa Fe XRT Concept features chunkier tyres and lifted suspension

Underbody changes include improved approach and departure angles

Outdoor accessories include beefed-up roof rack with a cargo carrier

There's a spare tyre as well as a ladder on the rear tailgate

There are cargo boxes mounted on the rearmost side windows

The OEM currently has no plans for the mass production of this concept
