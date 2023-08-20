Hyundai Santa Fe XRT Concept has a rugged demeanor

The XRT Concept has been specifically designed for the needs of outdoor enthusiasts
It has been built to be able to tackle extreme terrains with ease
It offers versatile utility for various outdoor needs of customers
Santa Fe XRT Concept features chunkier tyres and lifted suspension
Underbody changes include improved approach and departure angles
Outdoor accessories include beefed-up roof rack with a cargo carrier
There's a spare tyre as well as a ladder on the rear tailgate
There are cargo boxes mounted on the rearmost side windows
The OEM currently has no plans for the mass production of this concept