Hyundai installs 10-metre-tall Namaste structure in Delhi; represents its vision

Hyundai India has installed a 10-metre-tall structure, forming the symbol ‘Namaste’, on the way to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. The structure showcases two folded hands in the form of a welcome gesture. The hands in the installation have been joined mechanically. Hyundai said that this structure conveys the message of humanity coming along with technology to establish a better future in mobility.

The wheel around the installation signifies innovation while the greenery around the structure represents sustainability, stated Hyundai. The company said it is the end of the industrial age as the world slowly transitions toward the ecological phase of human evolution. Hyundai reinforces its belief in sustainability by stating that with everything happening related to the environment around, one can no longer say it is business as usual.

Hyundai mentioned that robotic hands represent technology that aims to go beyond mobility by elevating customers' experiences and lifestyles. Hyundai's ‘Beyond Mobility’ strategy shows the company's global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’. Through this, the automaker wants to create solutions that are not only related to mobility but technology that is for the overall betterment of society.

Hyundai is focused on developing technologies which are intelligent, advanced and ready for the future. These technologies aim to deliver a quality network experience for consumers. Hyundai said it wants to define customer-centred experiences and transform product expectations accordingly. For example, Hyundai Bluelink technology enables connected mobility that helps customers spend quality time with their close ones while on the go. This technology has been designed for a connected driving experience as it comes with more than 60 features across eight models with three years of complimentary services. It offers functions such as Safety, Remote, VR, Maps and OTA-Navigation updates which are variant-specific.

