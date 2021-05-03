Hyderabad-based startup Rikarica - an app & web-based EV charging aggregator platform, has formally launched its services in the country. As part of its operational launch, the company provided its cutting-edge solutions via more than 50 charging stations across different parts of Maharashtra.

The startup, which was founded in 2019, aspires to cater to pan-India EV users who encounter problems related to the charging of their vehicles. Amongst the services offered by the company is providing to the users real-time information pertaining to EV charging stations within their vicinity.

The IoT-powered company further helps the charging station OEM's in taking decisions that optimize their business resources for better revenue and longer maintenance free operations. Besides, EV fleet owners get to mobilise their fleet without losing out on business hours.

Prior to formal launch of its services, the company tested its OCCP-compliant system with numerous vendors as part of the OCCP Plugfest 2021 and delivered 100 per cent success rate with regard to the customer satisfaction. With integrated Google map API and payment wallet, the platform promises the most convenient tool for users to meet their EV charging needs.

Samridh Singh, Founder, Rikarica said, "By 2025 we can see nearly 800 per cent jump in EV vehicles in India and to meet the need already over 2600 stations are sanctioned under FAME-II. So, there is a definite need to manage the load at these charging stations and help consumers to find the right station as per their convenience. With Rikarica we aim to deliver futuristic solution to avoid hassles in future. We are also looking to start operations in Hyderabad and are already in talks with many RWA's to begin our operations at the earliest."