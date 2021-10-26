How to apply for BH series registration: Check eligibility in step-by-step guide

Maharashtra has become the latest state in India to launch the new BH (Bharat) series registration for vehicles. The recently introduced BH Series number plates are aimed to benefit those who have to move from one state to another as it will allow them to avoid multiple registration issues.

Here is a quick look at how to apply for BH Series number plate, and also check your eligibility.

The whole point of introducing the new BH Series number plates is to do away with the Section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. According to this rule, a vehicle will be allowed to be used anywhere in India other than its home state where its is registered for a maximum of 12 months without facing penalty. Once the period is over, the owners so far had to get their vehicles re-registered in case they continue to reside and use their vehicles.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE FOR BH SERIES

The new BH Series number plates are not meant for every individual. The eligibility to apply for a BH Series registration is to have a transferrable job. For example, central government employees or those who work in private sector with transferrable jobs will be given preference while issuing these number plates. For those in private sector, applicants who have offices in at least four states or Union Territories will be eligible.

HOW TO APPLY FOR BH SERIES

Once you have passed the eligibility test, the next step is to apply for the BH Series number. One has to log on to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) vahan portal to apply for one. It can also be done at dealer level during purchase of new vehicle as well. The dealer needs to fill up Form 20 available on van portal on behalf of the vehicle owner.

For those working in the private sector, one needs to fill up Form 60 for BH Series application. This form will ask one to share employment ID and working certificate.

HOW BH SERIES NUMBER PLATE LOOKS LIKE

Once these are verified by the authorities, a BH registration number will be assigned, which will be randomly generated by computer. For example, those who apply for a BH registration by December this year may get a new number plate like ’21 BH 1234 HH’. The year of registration comes first in the number plate followed by BH, which is the code for the series. The BH is followed by the four numbers which are computer generated along with two letters.

HOW TO CALCULATE ROAD TAX

Road tax for BH Series vehicles have been divided into three categories. These can be paid online every two years. This will continue till the vehicle is 14 years old. Post that, the tax needs to be paid annually. For vehicles that have an invoice of less than ₹10 lakh, the Motor Vehicle tax will be 8 per cent of the invoice. Similarly, for vehicles priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh will need to pay 10 per cent as road tax, and vehicles priced above ₹20 lakh will need to pay 12 per cent of the invoice as tax.