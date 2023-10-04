Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sold more than 5 lakh units in September’23

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that they have sold more than 5,26,998 units in September 2023. It is their highest figure for FY’2023-24. The manufacturer recorded a growth figure of 2 per cent over September 2022. While the company sold 4,91,802 units in the domestic market; its exports grew by 19% with 35,196 units in September’23.

In 2023, Honda updated several motorcycles to comply with BS6 Stage 2 norms. Apart from this, the manufacturer also launched new products and limited editions of some products in India.

Honda launched the limited edition of the Activa in two colour schemes - Pearl Siren Blue and Matte Steel Black Metallic. Honda has added black chrome accents and stripes to the body panels. The Activa 3D emblem gets premium black chrome garnish while the rear grab rail also gets a body color dark finish. Apart from this, Honda has added a set of alloy wheels to the DLX variant which means that the scooter comes with peace of mind of having tubeless tyres.

Mechanically, Honda has not made any changes to the Activa. It retains its 109.51 cc, single-cylinder engine which comes with fuel injection and is BS6 OBD2 ready. It produces 7.37 bhp of max power and 8.90 Nm of peak torque.

Honda also launched the Gold Wing Tour in the Indian market as well. It costs ₹39.20 lakh ex-showroom and will be sold only through Honda's BigWing Top Line dealerships. The Gold Wing is quite popular in the global market among people who like to tour.

It is powered by an 1833 cc, flat-six engine that produces 124 bhp and 170 Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Honda offers four riding modes - Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain. The manufacturer is also offering an airbag and a 7-inch full-colour TFT screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

