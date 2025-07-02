Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto News Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Sells 4.29 Lakh Units In June 2025. Check Details

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sells 4.29 lakh units in June 2025. Check Details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Jul 2025, 09:42 AM
Follow us on:

The company also shared its year-to-date (YTD) sales figures for FY26 (April–June 2025), which stood at 13,75,120 units.

Honda has added a new entry-level battery rental plan for the Activa e starting at ₹678 per month, good for 600 km
View Personalised Offers on
Honda Activa E
Check Offers

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday announced that it registered total sales of 4,29,147 units in June 2025. This figure includes domestic sales of 3,88,812 units and exports of 40,335 units.

The company also shared its year-to-date (YTD) sales figures for FY26 (April–June 2025), which stood at 13,75,120 units. This includes 12,28,961 units sold in the domestic market and 1,46,159 units exported to global markets.

2025 Honda XL750 Transalp

During the month, the two wheeler maker launched the 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp. The all-new XL750 Transalp adopts a design language that balances aggressive urban styling with robust off-road practicality. Influenced by Honda's top-shelf Africa Twin, the front has been restyled with a more aerodynamic visor and dual LED projector headlamps that serve to boost both aesthetics and aerodynamics when traversing long distances. The silhouette looks slender in profile but feels significant and tall-a stature fit for all kinds of terrain.

Also Read : Honda to relook at its electric two-wheeler strategy as it finds Indian market stagnant

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Activa E
MaxSpeed Icon80 kmph
₹ 1.17 - 1.52 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Honda Activa 125
Engine Icon123.92 cc Mileage Icon47 kmpl
₹ 82,257 - 99,674
Compare View Offers
Honda Activa 6G
Engine Icon109.51 cc Mileage Icon59.5 kmpl
₹ 78,684 - 94,998
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G
Mileage Icon55 kmpl
₹79,000
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Honda Forza350
Engine Icon330.0 cc Mileage Icon30.0 kmpl
₹ 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
Honda CL500 Scrambler
Engine Icon471 cc Mileage Icon26.5 kmpl
₹ 6 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

In terms of equipment, the XL750 Transalp features a 5.0-inch full-colour TFT screen with improved sunlight readability, thanks to optical bonding. The display supports Honda’s RoadSync connectivity app, allowing riders to control music, calls, SMS alerts, and navigation through a four-way toggle switch on the handlebar.

The XL750 Transalp features a 755cc parallel-twin cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to deliver 90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and torque of 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission, and assisted with Throttle-by-Wire (TBW) for smooth handling. Riders can toggle between five riding modes—Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and User—each adjusting power delivery, traction control (HSTC), engine braking, and ABS settings.

Honda BaaS

Along with the launch, Honda also introduced its new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Lite. The new plan reduces the rental cost to 678 per month (+ GST), albeit restricted to 20 kWh.

Also watch: Honda Activa e review: Can it emulate Activa’s success? Price, range, features, battery swap tech

Honda previously announced the BaaS plans starting from 1,999 for the Basic Plan and up to 35 kWh per month, while the Advance Plan is priced at 3,599 and up to 82 kWh per month. The BaaS plans are exclusively available with the Activa e, which comes equipped with swappable batteries. The battery swapping stations have been developed by Honda Motor Company, Japan, and managed by its subsidiary, Honda Power Pack Energy India.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 02 Jul 2025, 09:42 AM IST
TAGS: honda motorcycle and scooter india honda activa e
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS