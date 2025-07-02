Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sells 4.29 lakh units in June 2025. Check Details

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday announced that it registered total sales of 4,29,147 units in June 2025. This figure includes domestic sales of 3,88,812 units and exports of 40,335 units.

The company also shared its year-to-date (YTD) sales figures for FY26 (April–June 2025), which stood at 13,75,120 units. This includes 12,28,961 units sold in the domestic market and 1,46,159 units exported to global markets.

2025 Honda XL750 Transalp

During the month, the two wheeler maker launched the 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp. The all-new XL750 Transalp adopts a design language that balances aggressive urban styling with robust off-road practicality. Influenced by Honda's top-shelf Africa Twin, the front has been restyled with a more aerodynamic visor and dual LED projector headlamps that serve to boost both aesthetics and aerodynamics when traversing long distances. The silhouette looks slender in profile but feels significant and tall-a stature fit for all kinds of terrain.

In terms of equipment, the XL750 Transalp features a 5.0-inch full-colour TFT screen with improved sunlight readability, thanks to optical bonding. The display supports Honda’s RoadSync connectivity app, allowing riders to control music, calls, SMS alerts, and navigation through a four-way toggle switch on the handlebar.

The XL750 Transalp features a 755cc parallel-twin cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to deliver 90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and torque of 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission, and assisted with Throttle-by-Wire (TBW) for smooth handling. Riders can toggle between five riding modes—Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel, and User—each adjusting power delivery, traction control (HSTC), engine braking, and ABS settings.

Honda BaaS

Along with the launch, Honda also introduced its new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Lite. The new plan reduces the rental cost to ₹678 per month (+ GST), albeit restricted to 20 kWh.

Honda previously announced the BaaS plans starting from ₹1,999 for the Basic Plan and up to 35 kWh per month, while the Advance Plan is priced at ₹3,599 and up to 82 kWh per month. The BaaS plans are exclusively available with the Activa e, which comes equipped with swappable batteries. The battery swapping stations have been developed by Honda Motor Company, Japan, and managed by its subsidiary, Honda Power Pack Energy India.

