2025 Honda Scoopy scooter patent filed. Will it come to India?
- Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has filed a design patent for its Scoopy scooter, continuing a trend of filing patents for various models. However, a design patent does not guarantee a product launch, as it may simply serve to protect the vehicle's design.
Honda Scoopy comes with funky design language that is aimed to attract young generation.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has filed a design patent for its Scoopy scooter. This is not the first time that the Japanese brand has filed a design patent. In the recent past, the company has filed several design patents of scooters as well as motorcycles. It is important to note that filing a design patent does not confirm the launch of the product. Sometimes, manufacturers do this just to protect the design of the vehicle in the market.
First Published Date: 24 Jun 2025, 08:58 AM IST
