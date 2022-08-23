HT Auto
Home Auto News Hino's Widening Engine Scandal Becomes A Nagging Headache For Toyota

Hino's widening engine scandal becomes a nagging headache for Toyota

The small trucks aren't being recalled because they don't violate emissions standards, said Hino.
By : Reuters
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2022, 16:58 PM
Hino, Toyota's truck and bus unit, said on Monday it would suspend shipments of small trucks after a transport ministry investigation revealed that some 76,000 of its small trucks sold since 2019 had not been subject to the required number of engine tests. (REUTERS)
Hino, Toyota's truck and bus unit, said on Monday it would suspend shipments of small trucks after a transport ministry investigation revealed that some 76,000 of its small trucks sold since 2019 had not been subject to the required number of engine tests. (REUTERS)
Hino, Toyota's truck and bus unit, said on Monday it would suspend shipments of small trucks after a transport ministry investigation revealed that some 76,000 of its small trucks sold since 2019 had not been subject to the required number of engine tests. (REUTERS)
Hino, Toyota's truck and bus unit, said on Monday it would suspend shipments of small trucks after a transport ministry investigation revealed that some 76,000 of its small trucks sold since 2019 had not been subject to the required number of engine tests.

A widening scandal at Japan's Hino Motors over falsification of engine data has become a headache that will not go away for parent Toyota Motor Corp, adding to a difficult year already complicated by multiple production halts.

(Also Read: Used Toyota Land Cruisers fetching over double the new model's price: Here's why)

Hino, Toyota's truck and bus unit, said on Monday it would suspend shipments of small trucks after a transport ministry investigation revealed that some 76,000 of its small trucks sold since 2019 had not been subject to the required number of engine tests.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Yaris (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The small trucks aren't being recalled because they don't violate emissions standards, Hino said, but it has now almost completely halted sales in the domestic market. About 19,000 of Toyota's Dyna and Toyoace trucks use the Hino engine and were also impacted, Toyota said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Monday's revelation was the latest sign of the scandal worsening for Hino since it first announced the data falsification affecting some of its bigger trucks in March.

Since then, it has said it falsified data on some engines going back as far as 2003, at least a decade earlier than originally indicated. All told, about 640,000 vehicles have been affected, or more than five times the figure initially revealed.

The issue has also thrown a spotlight on Toyota, Hino's 50.1% owner, with some analysts questioning whether the parent should have done more to oversee standards at the smaller company.

"Toyota's responsibility is serious," said Seiji Sugiura, senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, adding that Toyota had responsibility for the corporate culture at Hino.

Hino became Toyota's subsidiary at 2001 and nearly all presidents since then have been those who previously worked for Toyota.

Although Toyota has done necessary tasks as a parent company in terms of approving important matters and giving advice on governance, it could not directly intervene in Hino's management, said Toyota's Chief Communications Officer Jun Nagata.

"I do not believe that we were able to intervene," Nagata said, adding it would be up to Hino to restructure the company and protect its brand.

Hino Motors' logo for representational purpose.
Hino Motors' logo for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
Hino Motors' logo for representational purpose.
Hino Motors' logo for representational purpose. (REUTERS)

Corporate culture in spotlight

Shares of Hino fell 6.4% on Tuesday. They are down 38% this year, making the company the worst performer of the 57 comprising the Tokyo exchange's automotive index.

The woes come in a difficult year for Toyota, after vehicle output fell 10% short of its original plan in the April-June quarter, hit by a global semiconductor shortage and supply chain disruptions because of China's COVID-19 lockdowns.

Still, Toyota's shares are little changed this year.

Hino has said that even though the engine for the small trucks was supposed to be tested at least two times at each measurement point, it was only tested once at each site.

A company-commissioned panel said in a report this month that Hino had falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003, or more than a decade earlier than previously indicated.

Hino blamed an inward-looking corporate culture and a management failure to engage sufficiently with workers that led to an environment that put greater priority on achieving schedules and numerical targets than following processes.

Hino joins a string of Japanese automakers involved in improper emissions tests.

In 2018, the government said Mazda Motor Corp, Suzuki Motor Corp and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd had improperly tested vehicles for fuel economy and emissions.

Subaru Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd were under scrutiny for the same reason the year before.

The accuracy of automakers' emissions data was thrown into doubt in 2015 when Germany's Volkswagen AG admitted it had installed secret software in hundreds of thousands of U.S. diesel cars to cheat emissions tests and that as many as 11 million vehicles could have similar software worldwide.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2022, 16:58 PM IST
TAGS: toyota
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new generation Alto K10 hatchback in India on August 18.
Maruti Alto K10 to launch tomorrow: Price expectations
Mahindra and Mahindra showcased five electric SUVs designed and conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe in the UK. The SUVs will be sold under two brands XUV and BE.
Mahindra ties up with Volkswagen, to get components for its upcoming EVs
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Highlights

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

India's EV market to hit annual sales of 17 million units by 2030, says report
India's EV market to hit annual sales of 17 million units by 2030, says report
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo to sports new look at Gamescom
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo to sports new look at Gamescom
Electric car battery bottlenecks have a way of being worked out
Electric car battery bottlenecks have a way of being worked out
In pics: Lucid Air Sapphire, a direct rival to Tesla Model S Plaid
In pics: Lucid Air Sapphire, a direct rival to Tesla Model S Plaid
Lucid Air Sapphire claims to be ‘The World's First Luxury Electric Super Sedan’
Lucid Air Sapphire claims to be ‘The World's First Luxury Electric Super Sedan’

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city