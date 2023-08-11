HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Hero Motocorp Reports Revenue Of 8,767 Crore In Q1, Reports Profit Of 51%

Hero MotoCorp reports revenue of 8,767 crore in Q1, reports profit of 51%

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Aug 2023, 11:05 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced its Q1 FY’24 results. The manufacturer sold 13.53 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters sold during the period. The total income reported by Hero MotoCorp stands at Rs. 8,989 Crore, a growth of 6 per cent over the corresponding quarter in the previous quarter. The EBITDA for Q1 FY’24 stands at Rs. 1,206 Crore which is a growth of 28 per cent.

Image of Hero Xtreme 200S 4V used for representational purposes only.
Image of Hero Xtreme 200S 4V used for representational purposes only.

The company's Revenue from Operations for the quarter increased from 8,393 Crore to Rs. 8,767 Crore and total income increased from 8,446 Crore to 8,989 Crore. Consolidated Revenue from operations stood at 8,851 Crore, a growth of 5 per cent over the previous year and PAT at Rs. 701 Crore, a growth of 20 per cent over the previous year.

Hero MotoCorp launched several motorcycles recently. They launched the Xtreme 160R 4 Valve, OBD2 and E20 compliant versions of the XPulse 200 4-Valve which is becoming more and more popular slowly, introducing a new range of HF Deluxe and new Passion+.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Xtreme160s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s
₹1.08 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Suzuki Avenis (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Avenis
₹ 86,700 - 87,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio
₹88,166**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Super Soco Cumini (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini
₹90,000* *Expected Price
View Details
Tunwal Storm Zx (HT Auto photo)
Tunwal Storm Zx
₹90,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare

However, the biggest one would be the Harley-Davidson X440. The brand has received more than 25,000 bookings for the motorcycle. The motorcycle also received a price hike, it now starts at 2,39,500 ex-showroom, Delhi. As of now, the manufacturer has closed the bookings for the X440. Hero MotoCorp will start production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September 2023 and commence customer deliveries from October onwards.

Watch: Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look

Mr. Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said “Our underlying margins in ICE business has returned to pre‐covid levels, providing us the necessary fuel for growth as we move forward. The singular focus as we move ahead will be growth and market share. We have begun strengthening our presence in premium segment and pre‐booking number for Harley Davidson X440 is a good start. We will see more launches of new models in this segment over next few quarters, as we intend to win big in premium segment. Our EV presence is getting scaled up and we are on track to cover 100 cities by December this year.

He added, “The key economic indicators are trending in positive direction, and a normal monsoon augurs well for demand, as we will soon enter the festive season. Reduced inflationary pressures moving forward, should result in more spending power in hands of consumers. Overall, we see a positive scenario on demand side, especially for second half of this year and onwards"

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2023, 11:05 AM IST
TAGS: XPulse 200 HF Deluxe Xtreme 160R Hero MotoCorp Hero

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 269 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.