Govt extends validity of FAME-II certificates for approved EV models
- The second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India seeks to accelerate the EV revolution here.
The government has extended the validity of the certificates for availing benefits under the FAME-II scheme for all approved electric vehicle models by three months till December 31.
In a written communication, the Department of Heavy Industries said it "has extended the validity of FAME-II certificates for all approved vehicle models (e-2W, e-3W, e-4W) under FAME India scheme Phase-II for a period of three months".
The extension is with effect from October 1 to December 31, 2020, it said, adding that all these vehicle models, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, need to be re-validated on or before December 31, 2020.
The government in March last year notified the second phase of the FAME India scheme with a ₹10,000-crore outlay to encourage adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles.
The second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) scheme spanning three years will offer an incentive of ₹1.5 lakh each to 35,000 electric four-wheelers with an ex-factory price of up to ₹15 lakh, and incentive of ₹13,000 each to 20,000 strong hybrid four-wheelers with the ex-factory price of up to ₹15 lakh, the Department of Heavy Industries had earlier said.
The scheme will also support 5 lakh e-rickshaws having ex-factory price of up to ₹5 lakh with an incentive of ₹50,000 each, it added.
The scheme covers buses with EV technology; electric, plug-in hybrid and strong hybrid four-wheelers; electric three-wheelers, including e-rickshaws, and electric two-wheelers.
