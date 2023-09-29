Punch EV to Magnite Kuro: Upcoming cars and EVs expected to launch in October

Tata Motors is expected to launch its fourth electric car to India with Punch EV
Punch EV, set to be India's smallest electric SUV, has been spotted testing ahead of launch
According to reports, the Punch EV could make debut by thend of October
Punch will become Tata's fourth electric car in India once launched
Tata is also likely to drive in the facelift version of Harrier and Safari SUVs next month
Both SUVs are being rigorously tested ahead of their launch, possibly this festive season
Nissan too has announced that it will launch a new edition of its Magnite SUV
The Magnite Kuro edition will commemorate Nissan's role as sponsor for ICC World Cup Cricket tournament
Magnite is one of the most affordable small SUVs one can buy in India