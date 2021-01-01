Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Full statement from Mahindra on end of discussions for joint venture with Ford
File photo used for representational purpose.

Full statement from Mahindra on end of discussions for joint venture with Ford

1 min read . 10:31 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Mahindra states it is accelerating efforts to have a leadership position in electric SUVs.
  • The joint venture with Ford was aimed at cutting development and production costs for vehicles in emerging markets.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Ford Motor Company have called off prospects of a joint venture, blaming challenges caused by Covid-19-related factors. Changes over the last 15 months clouded prospects of the two automakers joining forces in a bid to cut costs for developing and producing vehicles for emerging markets.

Mahindra on Friday issued a statement on the end of discussions and the calling-off of the possible JV. Here's the full statement:

Mahindra & Mahindra, a part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group and Ford Motor Company have mutually, amicably determined they will not complete a previously announced automotive joint venture between their companies. The action followed passing of the December 31, “longstop", or expiration, date of a definitive agreement the organizations entered into in October 2019.

According to the companies, the outcome was driven by fundamental changes in global economic and business conditions – caused, in part, by the global pandemic – since the agreement was first announced. Those changes influenced separate decisions by Ford and Mahindra to reassess their respective capital allocation priorities.

Mahindra said that this decision will not have any impact on its product plan. It is well positioned in its core true SUV DNA and product platforms with a strong focus on financial performance. In addition, Mahindra is accelerating its efforts to establish leadership in electric SUVs.