Is Ford at risk of going bankrupt?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 19, 2023

Ford is among several companies that is currently facing threats of strike from United Auto Workers or UAW

UAW is an American labour union that represents workers in the country. Many workers in big automotive brands are now demanding pay hikes

Ford CEO Jim Farley says it is about either meeting the demand & going bankrupt or working out differences

"In 80 years, we have always been able to work through the differences because we are on the side of labour at Ford"

The union wants enhanced profit sharing, re-introduction of cost-of-living adjustments, among other demands

Farley says he does not understand the demands. "We have never seen anything like this"

The strike currently involves around 13,000 workers employed with 3 top US car makers

Like Ford, GM and Stellantis are also facing the heat
For more on the UAW strike...
Click Here