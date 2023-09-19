Is Ford at risk of going bankrupt?

Ford is among several companies that is currently facing threats of strike from United Auto Workers or UAW
UAW is an American labour union that represents workers in the country. Many workers in big automotive brands are now demanding pay hikes
Ford CEO Jim Farley says it is about either meeting the demand & going bankrupt or working out differences
"In 80 years, we have always been able to work through the differences because we are on the side of labour at Ford"
The union wants enhanced profit sharing, re-introduction of cost-of-living adjustments, among other demands
Farley says he does not understand the demands. "We have never seen anything like this"
The strike currently involves around 13,000 workers employed with 3 top US car makers
Like Ford, GM and Stellantis are also facing the heat