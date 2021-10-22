Festive season offers on Yamaha scooters announced

Yamaha Motor India has recently announced the launch of new cashback offers on its scooter range in lieu of the ongoing festivities. The newly announced cashback offers will remain valid until the end of the ongoing month. Yamaha customers will be eligible for the ongoing offers till 31st October’21.

The company has announced a cashback of up to ₹4,000 which is applicable on its 125cc scooter range in the Indian market. The 125 cc scooter range from Yamaha Motor India includes the Fascino 125 Fi (Hybrid + Non-Hybrid), Ray ZR 125 Fi and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi (Hybrid + Non-Hybrid).

Prices of the new Yamaha Fascino Hybrid and the Ray ZR 125 Hybrid were rolled out in the Indian market a few months back. While the Ray ZR 125 Hybrid Standard rear drum starts at ₹76,830 (ex-showroom), the Standard disc costs ₹79,830, and the top-spec Street Rally costs ₹83,830 (ex-showroom).

The Disc Brake version of the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid scooter carries a price tag of ₹76,530, while the Drum Brake version has been made available at ₹70,000 (all prices are ex-showroom). The new Fascino 125 FI Hybrid scooter comes with a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System.

The scooter comes with a new BS 6-compliant, air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc powertrain with Yamaha's Blue Core engine technology. It delivers 8.2 PS of maximum power which is backed up by 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm.