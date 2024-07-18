Ferrari's first-ever electric car set for 2025 debut, CEO confirms

Ferrari is gearing up to jump on the bandwagon of electric vehicles. The Italian sportscar marque is slated to uncover its first-ever all-electric car in 2025, confirmed the automaker's CEO, Benedetto Vigna. Also, he has revealed that the Ferrari EV will go on sale from 2026. In an interaction with the British automotive publication Autocar UK, Vigna reportedly said that the prototypes of the upcoming EV have already completed several thousand kilometres of testing.

Ferrari CEO reportedly said, "When we do electric cars, we will produce them in the right way." He also said that people don't buy a Ferrari for one particular thing, but to have fun and the upcoming EV will come promising that only.

Ferrari has not revealed any specific details about the upcoming EV. As the spy shots of the prototypes have suggested, the EV will come with fake exhaust tips. One of the key features of the car is going to be sound. Despite being an EV, it will come imitating the exhaust note of the ICE models. Vigna said previously that the upcoming electric cars from the automaker will come with unique sound signatures. However, he didn't give further details. Earlier in 2023, Ferrari patented an exhaust note. The range, battery packs and other specifications of the upcoming EV remain closely guarded secrets.

Ferrari not leaving ICE roads

Despite focusing on electric vehicles, Ferrari is not shying away from making internal combustion engine-propelled vehicles, hinted the auto company's CEO. Vigna said that consumer demand will determine what powertrain the company will produce. He hinted that Ferrari plans to have a variable range of combustion, hybrid and electric powertrain options on offer in its product lineup.

The Ferrari boss further said that forecasting sales based on powertrains was an act of arrogance and lacked respect for the client, adding that the car manufacturing company will never discuss sales splits.

