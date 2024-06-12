Ferrari's first-ever electric car to debut in late 2025. Check details

Marking a significant shift, Ferrari has confirmed the launch of its first-ever battery-electric vehicle (BEV) targeted for a late 2025 release. This represents a major step forward for the Italian automaker which has been long associated with high-performance gasoline engines and their distinctive sound.

Specific details remain under wraps, but Ferrari has hinted at a unique approach to the electric driving experience. "The car will make some noise, both literally and figuratively," stated Emanuele Carando, Product Marketing and Marketing Intelligence Director at Ferrari. The report from Drive suggests a potentially distinct sound signature for the electric Ferrari, although the exact nature remains undisclosed.

He added it'll be a "true Ferrari," although it's unclear what sort of sound it's going to produce. Carando emphasised that the sound will be "authentic," aiming to capture the essence of a Ferrari while embracing the transition to electric power. This "true Ferrari" EV is also expected to deliver a driving experience distinct from the brand's current offerings.

Ferrari’s electrified route

The design of the unnamed model remains shrouded in secrecy. Production is slated to begin at a new facility in Maranello, Italy. Initial projections suggest that EVs will account for 5 per cent of Ferrari's sales in 2026, the EV's first full year on the market.

Despite the electric push, Ferrari assures enthusiasts that the beloved V12 engine will continue to be offered until regulatory restrictions force its discontinuation. Ultimately, the choice between a pure gasoline, plug-in hybrid, or electric Ferrari will lie with the customer.

Ferrari's move into electric vehicles puts them ahead of competitors like Lamborghini, whose electric grand tourer, the Lanzador, isn't expected until 2028. By the end of the decade, Ferrari anticipates electric and hybrid models to represent a significant 40 per cent of their annual sales. This transition to electric propulsion promises to redefine the Ferrari experience while preserving the brand's heritage.

