Expect scooter segment to account for over 40 pc of two-wheeler sales: TVS Motor

By: PTI
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM
2024 TVS Jupiter 110
TVS Motor Company has launched the new generation of the Jupiter in the Indian market. It is offered in 4 variants – Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC. 
2024 TVS Jupiter 110
TVS Motor Company has launched the new generation of the Jupiter in the Indian market. It is offered in 4 variants – Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC. 

TVS Motor Company expects the scooter segment to grow further and account for around 40 per cent of the overall two-wheeler sales, its CEO KN Radhakrishnan said on Thursday.

The company, which on Thursday introduced the new Jupiter 110, said it has outpaced the industry in scooter sales with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 per cent compared with the industry's 8 per cent.

"Scooter category share is currently around 32 per cent. I am a firm believer that the scooter segment will substantially expand, it may even go to 40 per cent and above, that's my expectation," Radhakrishnan told reporters.

He noted that the share of the scooter segment is witnessing growth in both urban and rural regions.

"We are confident that the Jupiter 110 with its many first-in-segment features will further build our position in the two-wheeler market," Radhakrishnan stated.

The company has launched the new model at a starting price of 73,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

On the sales outlook for the festive season, Radhakrishnan said, "Currently, the momentum is very good…Currently, we are having around 12.5 per cent of growth...we are optimistic that this season it is going to be much better than the 12.5 per cent mark."

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST
TAGS: Jupiter go TVS TVS Motor Company

