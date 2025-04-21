Delhi govt to crack down on vehicles not displaying colour-coded stickers for fuel type. Know more

The Delhi transport department is gearing up to penalise the vehicles that do not display colour-coded stickers indicating the fuel type. Non-compliance with the norms will attract penalties of ₹5,000 under the Motor Vehicle Act. Also, vehicle owners who do not comply with the order will not get Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) for their vehicles.

The colour-coded stickers denoting the fuel type for the vehicles are part of the High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) mandate, introduced in 2012-13 and were made compulsory for all vehicles by 2019.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, an official of the Delhi transport department has said that the vehicle owners are advised to ensure strict compliance with the norms. "The Motor Vehicles (High Security Registration Plates) Order 2018, for displaying colour-coded stickers/third registration mark on the windshield of the vehicle. Non-compliance with the above order will also attract the provisions of Section 192(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988," stated a public notice issued by the Delhi transport department on Sunday. Section 192(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act states the punishment for those who drive or cause or allow a motor vehicle to be driven in contravention of Section 39 (which relates to registration).

Back in 2020, the Delhi transport department had decided to launch a special drive against violations of the High-Security Number Plates (HSRP), under which there was a provision of a fine amounting to ₹5,000 on any vehicle found plying without HSRP and stickers pasted on number plates.

The HSRP number plate was introduced in the year 2012-13 and was made mandatory for all new vehicles in April 2019. The Delhi government made it compulsory for all old vehicles in the national capital to get the HSRP affixed. According to the rules, colour-coded stickers for diesel vehicles are orange, while for petrol and CNG vehicles, it is light blue. All other vehicles need to get grey stickers.

