GRAP stage 3 restrictions enforced back in Delhi-NCR after AQI crosses 375

On Friday, January 3rd the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked stage 3 restrictions in the Delhi NCR Region after another surge in air pollution levels. This action is in line with the committee's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the Delhi-NCR region. Delhi's AQI was recorded at 375 yesterday at 7 pm according to the CAQM. This falls in the 'very poor' air quality category.

The Centre's panel on Delhi-National Capital Region's (NCR) air quality directed the authorities in the region to immediately implement curbs prescribed under stage 3 to prevent further worsening of the situation, an official order stated.

Under GRAP Stage 3, the usage of BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel four-wheelers is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS4 or older standards in Delhi.

Not just this, the GRAP Stage 3 restrictions also entail a ban on non-essential construction work. Students attending classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under these restrictions as well. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

The notice by CAQM reads, “In an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality and in pursuance of the Hon'ble Supreme Court's directives, the Sub Committee on GRAP hereby decides to invoke ALL actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) of the extant Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-1 actions already in force."

"Actions under Stages I, II, & III of the revised GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the revised GRAP schedule. Citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-III," it adds.



(With inputs from ANI)

