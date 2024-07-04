Monsoon 2024: Lifesaver tips to drive your car through flooded roads

Driving through waterlogged roads is a common occurrence in peak monsoon season in India and here are some key tips to do that without ending up in tr

After relentless heatwave spells in various regions across the country over the last three months, India has finally started witnessing pre-monsoon showers, which have brought much-needed relief to people. However, with the rain comes a new set of challenges. People who drive regularly, especially in areas where waterlogging is an issue, know this better.

In major urban areas, where waterlogging on roads is a common problem, it becomes a menace for commuters and drivers. Almost all of us have experienced long traffic jams and stalling vehicles during monsoon. For many drivers the fear of their vehicle getting stuck and damaged due to the waterlogging on roads is real.

Here are some lifesaver tips for you to deal with flooded or waterlogged roads without causing any damage to the vehicle.