Mumbai rains: Tips to drive your car through flooded roads

If you live in Mumbai, here are few driving tipis for you.
Do not restart the engine if it stalled.
If the engine is restarted in such conditions then the connecting rods may face excessive pressure and are at risk of breaking when the engine, as the water exerts additional pressure.
Drive steadily
Keep the vehicle moving at all times to prevent water from entering the internal components. Avoid sudden acceleration or braking, as this could cause the car to stall.
Brake after only crossing the danger zone
After exiting flooded area, it is advisable to apply the brake in order to clear the water droplets from the brake pads.
Avoid waterlogged areas
It is often said that prevention is more effective than treatment. Rather than risking damage to the vehicle by driving through a waterlogged road, it is advisable to simply avoid such routes altogether.