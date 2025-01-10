Diesel vehicles to be phased out in Mumbai? Bombay High Court suggests amidst rising AQI

After a 10-year restriction on diesel vehicles in Delhi, Mumbai could be the next major city to see diesel vehicles being phased out. The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, reportedly proposed phasing out diesel vehicles amidst the deteriorating air quality in the financial capital. The proposal also extended to wood/coal-fired kilns or ‘bhattis’ used by bakeries.

The Bombay High Court showed concern over the rising air quality index (AQI) levels in the city. As of January 10, 2025, Mumbai’s AQI stood at 148, which is deemed as poor. The high court bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice GS Kulkarni emphasised the transition to using CNG and electric vehicles instead to combat air pollution, according to The Bar & Bench.

Also Read : Delhi pollution: BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car ban returns

Phase out diesel engines, permit CNG, EVs

"Not to copy Delhi, but can we consider permitting only CNG-driven vehicles and phasing out diesel engines?," the Bench proposed. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition from 2023 citing the city’s poor air quality.

Senior Advocate Darius Khambatta, the Amicus Curiae in the matter, highlighted that the bhattis used by bakeries were the third-largest contributors to air pollution in Mumbai. Meanwhile, construction sites and red-category industries were the top two contributing factors. He also emphasised the urgent need to address pollution from construction sites, which is the leading source of air pollution in the city.

The Bombay High Court further suggested systematically phasing out diesel vehicles to address pollution levels. It further added that people should be encouraged to use CNG or electric cars instead of the ones running on petrol or diesel.

Unchecked construction sites biggest contributor to high AQI

The rising pollution levels led to the shortened life span of diesel vehicles in Delhi. The high pollution levels have also warranted the ban on BS3 and BS4 vehicles in the capital, to further curb air pollution.

Given the alarming levels of pollution in Mumbai, the move may seem like the right direction. However, the financial capital has traditionally been a petrol-driven market with a smaller percentage of passenger vehicles running on diesel. The city will also have to pause unchecked construction levels, which have spiked the pollution levels in the last few years. The court endorsed the idea of real-time pollution monitoring at construction sites.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: