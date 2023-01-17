HT Auto
Home Auto News Deliveries Of Innova Hycross To Start This Month As Toyota Bets On Hybrid Plan

Deliveries of Innova Hycross to start this month as Toyota bets on hybrid plan

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is betting big on new-age technologies to pave its way forward in the Indian automotive space and while it has showcased its Mirai Fuel-Cell Vehicle (FCEV) on a number of occasions, Toyota isn't keen on putting its proverbial eggs in one basket.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2023, 11:20 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Innova Hycross ditches the ladder frame chassis for a more car-like monocoque body.
Innova Hycross ditches the ladder frame chassis for a more car-like monocoque body.
Innova Hycross ditches the ladder frame chassis for a more car-like monocoque body.
Innova Hycross ditches the ladder frame chassis for a more car-like monocoque body.

Two of the newest Toyota models in the country - Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV and Innova Hycross - are powered by hybrid engines and the company believes that there is a clear scope in India for such a technology to be embraced. “The objective (behind launching Urban Cruiser Hyryder) was to give customers a new, self-charging technology. We have received a very good response for the Hyryder as well as the Innova Hycross which was launched subsequently," Atul Sood, Vice-President for Marketing and Strategic Sales, tells HT Auto. “Our thinking way is based on the country's energy mix and customer preference, we have the technologies available and can review how we can work in that direction."

Watch: From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained

At the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, Toyota has one of the biggest pavilions. But more importantly, it also has one of the most diverse pavilions with fully-electric bZ4X on display as well as hydrogen'-powered and plug-in hybrids as well.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Innova Hycross (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Hycross
1987 cc | Petrol | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Hector Plus 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Hector Plus 2023
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹20 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 17.85 kmpl
₹21.35 Lakhs**Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details

But at a time when many manufacturers are diving head-on into the world of fully-electric vehicles, Toyota is playing the game of careful patience. It claims it can afford to because its strong hybrid models are faring well. “The response to the strong hybrid technology on the Hyryder as well as Hycross has been phenomenal. It shows customers have huge faith in us and our technology," says Sood, while steering away from queries about booking orders for both models. He did confirm though that deliveries of Innova Hycross - priced between 18.30 lakh and 29 lakh (ex-showroom) - will start from this month itself.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2023, 11:20 AM IST
TAGS: Innova Hycross Urban Cruiser Hyryder Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Trending this Week

A number of globally-acclaimed car models - like this Toyota bZ4X electric car - are on display at Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023 officially starts tomorrow: How to book tickets, reach venue
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars have been temporarily banned in Delhi due to rise in air pollution.
Delhi bans BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars again. Here is why
Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a sporty and aerodynamic silhouette that gives it a muscular stance.
Maruti Fronx compact SUV, based on Baleno, showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Explore Car EMI’s

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
EMI starts from
₹ 30,396
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
EMI starts from
₹ 40,624
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
EMI starts from
₹ 72,169
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599

Latest News

Nissan, Renault near 'historic' rebalancing of alliance: Source
Nissan, Renault near 'historic' rebalancing of alliance: Source
Mercedes-Benz CLA facelift with hybrid power teased ahead of imminent debut
Mercedes-Benz CLA facelift with hybrid power teased ahead of imminent debut
Keeway SR250 showcased at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
Keeway SR250 showcased at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
BMW X7 facelift launched in India at ₹1.22 crore
BMW X7 facelift launched in India at 1.22 crore

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city