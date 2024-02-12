Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of farmers' protest. Details here

The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory in view of the proposed farmers' protest. In view of the proposed 'Delhi Chalo' March' on February 13, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory alerting the commuters about restrictions and diversions on vehicular movements at three borders of the national capital. The traffic restrictions and diversions will be in effect from Monday for commercial vehicles in the city, stated the advisory.

The advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police stated that traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed at the Singhu Border from Monday for commercial vehicles and from Tuesday for all types of vehicles. It further stated that the interstate buses intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via National Highway 44, will take ISBT to Majnu Ka Tilla to Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk to Loni Border to KMP via Khekra.

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal etc. via National Highway 44 are advised to take exit number-2 on National Highway 44 (DSIIDC) intersection to Harish Chander Hospital crossing to Bawana road crossing to Bawana Chowk to Bawana-Auchandi Road reaching Auchandi Border to KMP via Saidpur chowki, the advisory stated. "The HGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-II to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point-Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana village Bamnoli and may go further go via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road," the advisory reads.

Cars and light goods vehicles intending to go towards Sonipat, Panipat Karnal etc. via National Highway 44 are suggested to take an exit from exit 1 (NH 44) Alipur cut to Shani Mandir, to Palla Bakhtawarpur Road Y-Point to Dahisara Village Road two-lane stretch to MCD toll Dahisara to Jatti Kalan road to Singhu Stadium to PS Kundali reaching National Highway 44 towards Sonipat in Haryana.

They can exit from exit number 2 National Highway 44 DSIIDC intersection to Harish Chander Hospital Red Light to Sector-A/5 red light to Ramdev Chowk. The advisory said Ramdev Chowk to Piau Maniyari Border (entering Haryana) towards National Highway 44.

"The cars and LGVs intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc. are suggested to take exit from exit number-2 DSIIDC cut towards Bawana road to Kanjhawala T-Point to Kanjhawala Chowk via Dr Sahib Singh Verma Road to Jhanda Chowk/Ghevra to take right Nizampur Border via Savdha Village to Bahadurgarh Connecting NH-9," it stated.

They can take the Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk to Bhagwan Mahavir Road to Rithala to Pansali Chowk to Helipad to UER-ll to Kanjhawala Road-Karala T-Point Kanjhawala Chowk to Jaunti Village to Jaunti Border/Nizampur Border and enter in Haryana Village Bamnoli and may go further via Nahra-Nahari road to Bahadurgarh road, the advisory stated.

Traffic from Delhi going to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border may take Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple OR, Patparganj Road/Mother Dairy road OR, Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad, it said.

Heavy/commercial vehicles going towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road are advised to use Najafgarh Nangloi Road from Nangloi Chowk to enter Haryana via Najafgarh Jharoda Border, it stated.

Vehicles intending to go towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak etc. via Rohtak Road may take a left turn from the PVC red light up to Jharoda Nala Crossing-take right turn up to Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road reaching towards Bahadurgarh, the advisory said.

Vehicles coming from Punjabi Bagh to turn left from Peeragarhi Chowk up to Najafgarh Road (8 KM) - turn right Uttam Nagar Chowk-Dwarka Mor-Tura Mandi-Najafgarh Firni Road turn left-Chhawla Stand-turn right Dhansa Stand-turn right Bahadurgarh Stand - turn left Najafgarh Bahadurgarh Road-Jharoda Village-Jharoda Border reaching towards Bahadurgarh (HR), said the advisory.

