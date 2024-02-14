HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Farmers' Protest March: Delhi Police Issues Fresh Traffic Advisory

Farmers' protest march: Delhi Police issues fresh traffic advisory

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new advisory, while offering new alternate routes to reach Delhi from Noida and Gurugram, urges commuters to plan journey ahead of time to avoid t
...
Delhi farmers protest traffic jam
An aerial view of the massive traffic jam at the Ghazipur border with Delhi as police put up barricades due to the farmers' protest march on Tuesday. (Uday Veer)
Delhi farmers protest traffic jam
An aerial view of the massive traffic jam at the Ghazipur border with Delhi as police put up barricades due to the farmers' protest march on Tuesday.

Delhi Police has issued a fresh traffic advisory for commuters travelling to Delhi from neighbouring cities like Noida and Gurugram. The new and updated traffic advisory, which was shared late on Tuesday (February 13), offers alternative routes to commuters after massive traffic jams were observed at the borders of the national capital all through yesterday. Police in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram have set up barricades along several borders with the national capital since Monday (February 12) to stop protesting farmers from entering the city. The borders have been sealed as police look to fortify Delhi from any untoward incidents.

On Tuesday night, Delhi Police took to social media to share its new traffic advisory. It says, “Owing to various farmer organizations 'Agitation' started from today i.e. 13.02.2024, farmers from adjoining states may try to move towards Delhi by various means to participate in the above-said protest." Long queues of vehicles were seen struggling to enter Delhi from Noida and Gurugram on Tuesday as commuters said it took several hours to reach respective destinations. The new advisory urges commuters to plan journey ahead of time to avoid rush and traffic jams during peak hours.

Delhi-Noida border near Ghaziabad experienced one of the worst traffic jams on Tuesday. Commuters from Noida, Ghaziabad and other neighbouring cities use the NH-24, or Delhi-Meerut Expressway, to reach Delhi. In the new advisory, Delhi Police advised commuters from these areas to enter Delhi from Maharajpur Border near the ISBT Anand Vihar via Vaishali and Kaushambi. For vehicles heading to Delhi from Ghaziabad using Gazipur border should opt for alternate route which goes through Khoda Colony and Mayur Vihar Phase-III. The advisory says, “Traffic coming from Delhi and going to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border may take either Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple or from Patparganj Road/Mother Diary Road or from Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and may exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
40 kWh 85 Kmph 150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
View Details
Porsche 911 Gt3 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911 GT3
3996.0 Petrol Automatic
₹ 2.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus NX
2494.0 Multiple Both
₹ 64.90 - 71.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Rolls-royce New Ghost (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Rolls-Royce New Ghost
6750 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 6.95 - 7.95 Cr
View Details
Mercedes-benz Amg E53 Cabriolet (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
2999.0 cc Petrol Automatic
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare

Delhi Police also updated its traffic advisory for those travelling between Gurugram and the national capital. It said that NH-44, which connects Delhi with Jaipur, has been closed for all vehicles beyond Singhu border. The advisory said, “Vehicular traffic of Singhu Border and adjacent border intending to go towards NH-44 may exit from following border via Eastern Peripheral Expressway: - Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and reached Apsara Border Maharajpur Border may use divert to Dabur Chowk Mohan Nagar- Ghaziabad - Hapur Road - GT Road - Delhi Meerut Expressway (25 KM) - Dasna- take left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (44 KM) - Rai Cut and reach NH- 44 Total 69 KM."

Delhi police advised commuters going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sonia Vihar Border to take alternate route through Tronica City Marg and take left turn towards Delhi Dehradun Expressway, or use Mandola–Mussoorie Khekra and take a left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

First Published Date: 14 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi Traffic Police traffic advisory

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.