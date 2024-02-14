Farmers' protest march: Delhi Police issues fresh traffic advisory

Delhi Police has issued a fresh traffic advisory for commuters travelling to Delhi from neighbouring cities like Noida and Gurugram. The new and updated traffic advisory, which was shared late on Tuesday (February 13), offers alternative routes to commuters after massive traffic jams were observed at the borders of the national capital all through yesterday. Police in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram have set up barricades along several borders with the national capital since Monday (February 12) to stop protesting farmers from entering the city. The borders have been sealed as police look to fortify Delhi from any untoward incidents.

On Tuesday night, Delhi Police took to social media to share its new traffic advisory. It says, “Owing to various farmer organizations 'Agitation' started from today i.e. 13.02.2024, farmers from adjoining states may try to move towards Delhi by various means to participate in the above-said protest." Long queues of vehicles were seen struggling to enter Delhi from Noida and Gurugram on Tuesday as commuters said it took several hours to reach respective destinations. The new advisory urges commuters to plan journey ahead of time to avoid rush and traffic jams during peak hours.

Delhi-Noida border near Ghaziabad experienced one of the worst traffic jams on Tuesday. Commuters from Noida, Ghaziabad and other neighbouring cities use the NH-24, or Delhi-Meerut Expressway, to reach Delhi. In the new advisory, Delhi Police advised commuters from these areas to enter Delhi from Maharajpur Border near the ISBT Anand Vihar via Vaishali and Kaushambi. For vehicles heading to Delhi from Ghaziabad using Gazipur border should opt for alternate route which goes through Khoda Colony and Mayur Vihar Phase-III. The advisory says, “Traffic coming from Delhi and going to Ghaziabad through Gazipur border may take either Pushta Road in front of Akshardham temple or from Patparganj Road/Mother Diary Road or from Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg ISBT Anand Vihar and may exit from Maharajpur or Apsara border in UP Ghaziabad."

Delhi Police also updated its traffic advisory for those travelling between Gurugram and the national capital. It said that NH-44, which connects Delhi with Jaipur, has been closed for all vehicles beyond Singhu border. The advisory said, “Vehicular traffic of Singhu Border and adjacent border intending to go towards NH-44 may exit from following border via Eastern Peripheral Expressway: - Vehicular traffic going to Haryana on NH-44 and reached Apsara Border Maharajpur Border may use divert to Dabur Chowk Mohan Nagar- Ghaziabad - Hapur Road - GT Road - Delhi Meerut Expressway (25 KM) - Dasna- take left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway (44 KM) - Rai Cut and reach NH- 44 Total 69 KM."

Delhi police advised commuters going to Haryana on NH-44 and Sonia Vihar Border to take alternate route through Tronica City Marg and take left turn towards Delhi Dehradun Expressway, or use Mandola–Mussoorie Khekra and take a left turn to Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

