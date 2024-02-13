HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Massive Traffic Jams At Delhi Gurugram, Delhi Noida Border Amid Farmers' Protest March

Massive traffic jams at Delhi-Gurugram, Delhi-Noida border amid farmers' protest

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2024, 12:14 PM
Follow us on:
  • Delhi Traffic Police and Noida Traffic Police have issued traffic advisories to commuters which offer alternate routes to reach the national capital.
traffic jam Delhi Noida Gururgram
Delhi's borders with Gurugram and Noida witnessed massive traffic jams since Tuesday morning due to farmer's protest march, Police has issued traffic advisories for commuters offering alternate routes.
Delhi's borders with Gurugram and Noida witnessed massive traffic jams since Tuesday morning due to farmer's protest march, Police has issued traffic advisories for commuters offering alternate routes.

Daily commuters between Delhi, Noida and Gurugram have been facing massive traffic jams today (February 13) due to the ongoing farmer's protest march to the national capital. Delhi Police, along with Police in Gurugrama and Noida, have made elaborate arrangements to stop farmers from entering Delhi by putting up road blockades at different borders. The move has led to traffic chaos at places like Ghazipur, Gurugram and Singhu borders. The police has also issued traffic advisory offering alternate routes for commuters.

On Tuesday, videos were shared online of hundreds of vehicles stuck in traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Noida border due to restriction of movement. Multi-layered barricades have been put up on NH-24, also known as Delhi-Meerut Expressway, to stop farmers' march to the city. The borders have been literally sealed causing long queues of vehicles since morning.

The Noida Police has issued traffic advisories for commuters to avoid traffic chaos. It said, “During the protest, the borders between Delhi and Gautam Budh Nagar will be checked by putting up barriers, and strict inspections will be conducted by the Delhi Police and the Gautam Budh Nagar Police." The police has urged commuters to take Metro as much as possible to commute to Delhi. Ghazipur border witnessed long traffic queues where police has been allowing only two vehicles at a time to pass through barricades. The link roads have also been blocked while vehicles are made to move in a single lane.

Also Read : Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of farmers' protest

The Noida Police traffic advisory offers alternative routes to avoid traffic jams. Vehicles heading to wards Noida and Ghaziabad from Delhi through Gazipur border have been advised to take alternative routes like Anand Vihar. It said Delhi-bound vehicles from Chilla border can take Sector 14A flyover through Golchakkar Chowk, Sector 15, Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, and Jhundpura Chowk. For those trying to enter Delhi from Noida through DND flyway are advised to take the elevated route via Film City flyover, Sector 18. Those trying to enter Delhi from Kalindi Kunj are advised to take the Mahamaya flyover and Sector 37. For vehicles going to Delhi from Yamuna Expressway are advised to exit at Jewar toll plaza and head towards Khurja and reach Delhi via Jahangirpur.

At Delhi-Haryana border, traffic restrictions were implemented at Singhu border from February today for all kind of vehicles. This caused massive traffic jams at the Delhi-Gurugram border. More than two lakh people travel between Delhi and Gurgaon each day during working hours. Julie Lawrance, one of the commuters stuck in jam, said, “I knew about the farmers' march scheduled today and left for office an hour early from my house in Gurugram's Sector 29. Seeing the traffic situation, it seems I will reach my office in central Delhi a couple of hours late, despite starting early."

Gurugram Police has also set up barricades to block NH-48 to restrict movement of vehicles. However, emergency vehicles have been kept out of the restricted list.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2024, 12:14 PM IST
TAGS: traffic jam Delhi Traffic Police Noida Traffic Police

