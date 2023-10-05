Maruti Suzuki eVX interiors revealed. Check what features it offers
Maruti Suzuki had unveiled the eVX Concept electric vehicle for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023 held at Greater Noida. The production version of this EV will be launched in India within the next two years.
Suzuki Motor, Maruti's partner in India, has revealed the interior of the eVX concept electric car. The interior of the concept electric vehicle, which was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, will make global debut at the Japan Mobility Show later this month. The eVX will be the first electric car from the brand in India and is expected to launch by 2025.
The images of the eVX interior have been shared online by Japanese media ahead of the global debut later this month. The images show a sleek dashboard with a large free-standing digital screen that stretches from the centre to the driver's side. (Image courtesy: CarWatch)
The dual-screen shown here is a single unit setup without bezels. However, in production form it is expected to be a split unit featuring the infotainment system and the driver display. (Image courtesy: CarWatch)
Probably the biggest highlight of the eVX's cabin is the panoramic sunroof with dual pane. The eVX stands similar in size of the Grand Vitara SUV with a length of 4,300 mm, 1,800 mm in width and has a height of 1,600 mm. The Grand Vitara SUV also comes with panoramic sunroof. (Image courtesy: CarWatch)
The entire cabin of the eVX is simplistic with dual-tone theme that also reflects on the sporty seats. The AC vents on the dashboard are vertically aligned. In the middle of the centre console lies the round rotary gearbox knob which can will be used to select drive and parking modes.(Image courtesy: CarWatch)
The design of the Maruti Suzuki eVX has been updated since it was first showcased. The LED headlight and DRL units now look sharper. The ORVMs are now closer to the production version. (Image courtesy: CarWatch)
The eVX will come equipped with a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Though Maruti Suzuki had previously said that the EV will offer 550 kms of range, Suzuki has said that it will have 500 kms range in a single charge. (Image courtesy: CarWatch)
First Published Date: 05 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST
