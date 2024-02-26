Farmers' protest: Noida Police issued new traffic advisory, check roads to avoid

Noida Police has issued a fresh traffic advisory for commuters amid ongoing farmers' protest march to Delhi. On Monday, Noida Police issued the new traffic advisory, which suggests alternative routes and roads to avoid as the farmers union plan to march with tractors on key roads. The new advisory suggests Delhi-bound commuters to avoid driving and instead use metro rail for travelling during this time.

Noida Police said that they will set up barricades and conduct thorough checking of vehicles heading towards the national capital. The police has already set up barriers all borders from Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi. The roads leading to Delhi from Noida has witnessed massive traffic jams during rush hour due to the strict measures taken by police authority.

To avoid traffic jams or blocked roads, Noida Police has suggested commuters to use metro rail services. The police has imposed restrictions on several goods vehicles from entering Delhi via key roads like Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway among others.

While Noida Police has strengthened security along the border, the Delhi Police is preparing to open key borders to ease regular traffic. Delhi Police said that process to reopen the road below Singhu Border flyover has started. This section was earlier sealed amid the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest. The Singhu border, which serves as Delhi's gateway to neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab, was closed on February 13. On Sunday, Delhi police also removed huge cement barriers at the Tikri border.

At the Ghazipur border, which is one of the key links between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, police has kept two lanes open for regular traffic. However, it has lept the UP Gate shut with cemented barriers on the service lane below.

Despite the leniency, Delhi Police has asked its personnel deployed at three key borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur - to remain alert for any changes. Mock drills are being conducted to shut them down for all kinds of traffic when situation arises.

