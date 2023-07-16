Delhi is flooded with after torrential rain lashed the city and water level of Yamuna Rover rose to record level

Published Jul 16, 2023

The national capital is like under seize because of the flood

Water overflowing on highways and uprooted trees have impacted traffic in Delhi

In such situation, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters to avoid some roads that have been heavily impacted

Delhi traffic Police have urged commuters to steer clear of Khan Market, Teen Murti roundabout, GGR-PDR, A-Point to W-Point

Kamla Express Building, Andrews Ganj, Khanpur T-point and Under Railway Bridge at Bhairon Marg are also among impacted roads

Some roads have been damaged by waterlogging and downed trees as a result of nighttime showers on Saturday

Delhi is battling Waterlogging and floods as a result of nonstop rain and discharge of water from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana

The incessant rain and flooding is also causing traffic jams across Delhi
