The national capital is like under seize because of the flood
Water overflowing on highways and uprooted trees have impacted traffic in Delhi
In such situation, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters to avoid some roads that have been heavily impacted
Delhi traffic Police have urged commuters to steer clear of Khan Market, Teen Murti roundabout, GGR-PDR, A-Point to W-Point
Kamla Express Building, Andrews Ganj, Khanpur T-point and Under Railway Bridge at Bhairon Marg are also among impacted roads
Some roads have been damaged by waterlogging and downed trees as a result of nighttime showers on Saturday
Delhi is battling Waterlogging and floods as a result of nonstop rain and discharge of water from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana
The incessant rain and flooding is also causing traffic jams across Delhi