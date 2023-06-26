HT Auto
Monsoon is here. Five key tips to get your car through the season

After a scorching hot summer full of multiple heat waves across the country, the monsoon is finally here in India. Water is not a very friendly element for metal and cars being made of metals and other elements like plastic, requires extra care during monsoon. During monsoons, just like how we shield ourselves with an umbrella in the rain, here are some car care tips that will help you to keep your vehicle in the best shape.

By: HT Auto Desk
26 Jun 2023, 12:43 PM
A vehicle commutes through the waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday.  (Rahul Singh)
A vehicle commutes through the waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Tuesday. 

Monsoon is the perfect time for some long-awaited road trips, as the temperature is low compared to summer during this time of the year. The rain brings freshness to the environment around us. To enjoy such things, if you are planning to your car out to take a trip somewhere, here are some key tips to keep the vehicle in shape.

Clean and wax your car’s exterior

Monsoons and rain mean dirt, grime and mud on roads, which easily find their places on the car's exterior, making the car look dirty. Hence, a thorough cleaning is a must for your vehicle. Gently wash away the dirt, and grime from the exterior. Soak the water fully and dry it using a microfibre cloth. Use car wax to help the paint repel water. This will make the car shiny looking.

Check and replace worn wiper blades

The car's wiper blades should be in perfect condition during monsoon, as they ensure clear visibility while driving in rain. Worn-out wiper blades impact the performance and leave smudges and streaks on the windshield. Examine the wiper blades for signs of wear and tear. If they have already developed wear and tear, it is time to replace them, which can be done at home. Also, keep the wiper blades clean from dirt. If you are not using the car for a while, keep the wipers in an upright position, which will prevent the blades from deforming.

Inspect and clean the lights

To ensure optimal visibility and safe driving during rain, it is crucial to pay attention to your car’s headlights, taillights, and indicators. These lights act as guiding beacons, illuminating the road ahead and signalling your intentions to other drivers around you. To ensure their optimum performance, make sure the headlamps, taillights and indicator lights are working in perfect condition and if not, get them checked and repaired by a professional mechanic. Also, always keep them clean to ensure better visibility.

Examine and maintain the braking system

Brakes are the most vital component of a car, as they come as the first line of defence in case of an emergency situation on the road. Whenever taking the car out, check if they are functioning properly. During monsoons, wet surfaces offer reduced grip, which demands the brakes should be in pristine condition. Also, always check brake fluid levels and top up them if and when required. Regular examination and maintenance of your braking system will ensure the optimum performance of your car.

Ensure proper tyre tread depth and inflation

We often neglect the tyres, but they play a highly crucial role in a car's overall performance. A well-gripping tyre is highly necessary during driving, especially on a rain-soaked road. Always check for tread depth and tyre inflation. The tread depth should be checked regularly to ensure they are meeting the required minimum. Sufficient tread depth allows the tyres to maintain a good grip on wet surfaces, preventing skidding and sliding. Also, ensure the tyres are properly inflated. Overinflation or underinflation can affect the performance of a car.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2023, 12:43 PM IST
