HT Auto
Home How-to How To Protect Your Car During A Thunderstorm: Life Saving Tips

How to protect your car during a thunderstorm: Life-saving tips

With the summer at its peak, thunderstorms are frequent in several parts of India. No matter how big or small they are, all thunderstorms are dangerous because they produce lightning and often bring heavy rains. Thunderstorms can be accompanied by strong wind gusts and hailstorms as well. Hence, thunderstorms should never be underestimated.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2023, 11:47 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Following some easy tips can keep your car and you protected during a thunderstorm. (PTI)
Following some easy tips can keep your car and you protected during a thunderstorm.

If you are driving on a highway and find yourself in the middle of a major thunderstorm, it is always best to slow down and find a parking spot rather than continue driving. In case of lightning strikes, a car is always a safe place to stay in if you are not driving a convertible.

Also Read : Unseasonal snowfall in Himachal: Top tips to drive in frigid condition

Here are some key tips to follow when you are driving in the middle of a thunderstorm.

Shopping Bag Shop Now
25% OFF
Maple Car Care All-in-One Polish For Cars & Motorbikes For Instant Care (1 Ltr.)
Rs. 449 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
24% OFF
3M Car Care Glass Cleaner, 500ml
Rs. 353 Rs. 467
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
uptodateproducts 7pcs 3" Car Sponge Polishing Pad Set Polishing Buffer Waxing Adapter Drill Kit for Auto Body Care Headlight Assembly Repair
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
56% OFF
Shreeji enterprise Descaler Car Washing Shampoo Liquid With Extra Foaming For Car Care and Cleaning Spot Free Cleaning Scratch or Leave Water, Dust and Grime(pink color ,fragrance)
Rs. 399 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Inditrust 1 pc Car Clean Polishing Waxing Wheel Vehicle Polisher Sponge Pad (7 Inch)
Rs. 399 Rs. 800
Amazon_Logo
57% OFF
Maple Car Care Car Interior Cleaner - All Purpose Dashboard Cleaner for Vinyl, Plastic, Leather Surfaces (5 LTR) Concentrate (1:10-1:20)/Interior Foaming Multi-Purpose Spray Foam Cleaner for Seat
Rs. 1,299 Rs. 3,000
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
Car Washing Shampoo Liquid With Extra Foaming For Car Care and Cleaning Spot Free Cleaning Scratch or Leave Water, Dust and Grime
Rs. 351 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
36% OFF
Maple Car Care Plastic & Rubber Care for Cars (400ml)
Rs. 320 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo
Purezo Multi Purpose Soft Bristle Cleaning Tool Brush Car Auto Care for Interior/Leather Seat/Roof/Panel/Dashboard Auto Detailing 2 Pcs
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Würth Plastic and Rubber Care 500 ml
Rs. 500 Rs. 650
Amazon_Logo

Find a safe parking spot

If you find yourself in the middle of a thunderstorm, try to find a safe place where you can park your vehicle. It is always best if you can find a covered space. This will save the vehicle from flying debris due to the wind gusts. Also, during a thunderstorm, lightning strikes are common, and it is better to stay in an enclosed space rather than stay in the open.

Park with hazard lights on

Due to the high level of dust flying in the air during a thunderstorm, visibility gets lowered. Heavy rain, too, impacts visibility significantly. Hence, if you are parking your vehicle on the side of the road, park it with hazard lights on. This will allow other drivers to see your vehicle's position and avoid mishaps.

Keep windows up

During a thunderstorm, keep your windows rolled up. This will prevent the dusty air from entering the cabin and littering the car. Also, in case of heavy rain combined with wind gusts, the cabin may get drenched. In both cases, cleaning the cabin will be a tough and tiring task.

Turn off the engine

You don't know how long the thunderstorm will continue. Hence, there's no point in keeping the engine running and burning fuel. It's always best to turn off the engine while you have parked your car roadside.

Avoid parking next to a trees

Avoid parking next to trees, utility poles or other objects that may either attract lightning or fall on the vehicle if struck. The heavy wind gust makes many trees or electricity poles fall during thunderstorms. In such incidents, vehicles are often impacted. To avoid such a situation, try to park your vehicle away from trees or electricity poles.

Avoid low-lying areas

During thunderstorms, in case of heavy rains, low-lying areas can get flooded. Hence, parking in such an area is a bad idea. Always try to avoid such low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. Also, it is best to avoid parking your vehicle at the base of steep or unstable slopes.

Ho to protect your car from a thunderstorm
Step 1 :

Find a safe parking spot

Step 2 :

Park with hazard lights on

Step 3 :

Keep windows up

Step 4 :

Turn off the engine

Step 5 :

Avoid parking next to a trees

Step 6 :

Avoid low-lying areas

First Published Date: 16 May 2023, 11:47 AM IST
TAGS: car care car maintenance vehicle care vehicle maintenance car care tips car care tips and tricks
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
52% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 289 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city