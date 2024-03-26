AAP protest: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory on roads to avoid

Traffic in Delhi is expected to be severely impacted by the ongoing protests held by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week. To avoid inconvenience to commuters in the national capital, Delhi Police has issued fresh traffic advisory for Tuesday (March 26). The advisory lists roads commuters should avoid today as well as restrictions on parking areas at certain places in the city. Delhi Traffic Police has made security arrangements to tackle protesters which will restrict vehicular movement in central Delhi.

The fresh traffic advisory urges commuters to avoid parking in areas like Tughlaq Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg. The advisory also urges commuters to avoid these three places as AAP workers plan to gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. Delhi Police said that free traffic movement will also be restricted in the New Delhi area due to heightened security arrangement.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 Km 150 Km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Rolls-Royce New Ghost 6750 cc 6750 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 6.95 - 7.95 Cr View Details UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Lexus UX 300e 54.3kWh 54.3kWh 400 km 400 km ₹ 75 - 85 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 64.8 kWh 418 Km 418 Km ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details

Delhi Police's traffic advisory also says that vehicles from Aurobindo Chowk, Tughlaq Road, roundabouts at Samrat Hotel, Gymkhana Post Office, Teen Murti Haifa, Niti Marg and Kautilya Marg. The advisory reads, “To ensure smooth traffic management in the New Delhi area, no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg, general entry for the public will not be allowed, and vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions." The traffic advisory also suggests people heading towards ISBT, railway stations and airport to plan their travel with sufficient time at hand.

Delhi Traffic Police has also deployed teams to ensure stringent security measures with barricading at certain places to stop protesters. Central Delhi, where most of the protests are expected to take place, is a key area that commuters use to move from one part to the other parts. The police authority has also urged commuters to use Metro Rail services to avoid getting stuck in traffic jams. Delhi Metro has also issued advisory saying that entry and exit gates at the Lok Kalyan Marg metro station will remain closed while there are restrictions at the Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations till further notice.

First Published Date: