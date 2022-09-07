Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes-Benz issues statement on accident probe

Cyrus Mistry was travelling in a Mercedes GLC car when it hit a divider in Palghar. Mistry, who was not wearing seatbelts, was killed on the spot. Mercedes is currently analysing vehicle data to ascertain what led to the accident.

Mercedes-Benz India has issued a statement for the first time since death of Cyrus Mistry. The former Chairman of Tata Motors was killed on Sunday while he was travelling in a Mercedes GLC car. The German auto giant has begun its investigation to find out how the accident happened. The carmaker, which has collected key data from the vehicle, will analyse the details at its headquarters in Germany. The company said that it is cooperating with the police and other investigating agencies to probe the tragic incident.

"As a responsible brand respecting customer privacy, our team is cooperating with the authorities where possible, and we will provide any clarifications to them directly as required," read the statement from Mercedes-Benz India. “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole in the unfortunate road accident," it said.

On Monday, a team from Mercedes-Benz collected the data chip from the mangled remains of the GLC 220d 4MATIC car that was carrying Mistry and three others. “The chip, which records all data about the vehicle at all times, will be taken to Germany for analysis. We are expecting a report of the same by the end of the week," said Balasaheb Patil, Superintendent of Police, Palghar.

The data will be decrypted to analyse the reason behind the accident. Mercedes will also look into details like the car's tyre pressure, brake fluid, speed, any malfunctions, condition of the steering wheel, status of seatbelts and airbags. The police is more keen on the report of airbags and seatbelt as Mistry and the other victim killed were not buckled up when the accident took place.

The 2017 GLC 220d 4MATIC is equipped with seven airbags overall. The police found that only three of the seven airbags were inflated when the accident occurred. “According to our observations, two airbags in the front inflated fully while a third, located over the rear passenger seat occupied by Mistry, inflated partially," Patil said. Police is also keen to know the speed of the car when it hit the divider as primary reports suggest it was running at a very high speed.

