HT Auto
Home Auto News Cyrus Mistry Death: Mercedes Benz Issues Statement On Accident Probe

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes-Benz issues statement on accident probe

Cyrus Mistry was travelling in a Mercedes GLC car when it hit a divider in Palghar. Mistry, who was not wearing seatbelts, was killed on the spot. Mercedes is currently analysing vehicle data to ascertain what led to the accident.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Sep 2022, 09:52 AM
Mercedes Benz has retrieved an electronic data chip from the mangled GLC that crashed with Cyrus Mistry and three others on Sunday. Mistry and his co-passenger on the rear seats were killed on the spot. (PTI)
Mercedes Benz has retrieved an electronic data chip from the mangled GLC that crashed with Cyrus Mistry and three others on Sunday. Mistry and his co-passenger on the rear seats were killed on the spot. (PTI)
Mercedes Benz has retrieved an electronic data chip from the mangled GLC that crashed with Cyrus Mistry and three others on Sunday. Mistry and his co-passenger on the rear seats were killed on the spot. (PTI)
Mercedes Benz has retrieved an electronic data chip from the mangled GLC that crashed with Cyrus Mistry and three others on Sunday. Mistry and his co-passenger on the rear seats were killed on the spot.

Mercedes-Benz India has issued a statement for the first time since death of Cyrus Mistry. The former Chairman of Tata Motors was killed on Sunday while he was travelling in a Mercedes GLC car. The German auto giant has begun its investigation to find out how the accident happened. The carmaker, which has collected key data from the vehicle, will analyse the details at its headquarters in Germany. The company said that it is cooperating with the police and other investigating agencies to probe the tragic incident.

"As a responsible brand respecting customer privacy, our team is cooperating with the authorities where possible, and we will provide any clarifications to them directly as required," read the statement from Mercedes-Benz India. “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole in the unfortunate road accident," it said.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz Glc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹58.6 - 64.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.75 kmpl
₹68 - 69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gla35
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.47 kmpl
₹58.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

On Monday, a team from Mercedes-Benz collected the data chip from the mangled remains of the GLC 220d 4MATIC car that was carrying Mistry and three others. “The chip, which records all data about the vehicle at all times, will be taken to Germany for analysis. We are expecting a report of the same by the end of the week," said Balasaheb Patil, Superintendent of Police, Palghar.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The data will be decrypted to analyse the reason behind the accident. Mercedes will also look into details like the car's tyre pressure, brake fluid, speed, any malfunctions, condition of the steering wheel, status of seatbelts and airbags. The police is more keen on the report of airbags and seatbelt as Mistry and the other victim killed were not buckled up when the accident took place.

The 2017 GLC 220d 4MATIC is equipped with seven airbags overall. The police found that only three of the seven airbags were inflated when the accident occurred. “According to our observations, two airbags in the front inflated fully while a third, located over the rear passenger seat occupied by Mistry, inflated partially," Patil said. Police is also keen to know the speed of the car when it hit the divider as primary reports suggest it was running at a very high speed.

First Published Date: 07 Sep 2022, 09:52 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Mercedes GLC GLC Cyrus Mistry
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you
Screenshot taken from video posted on Twitter.
Watch: Bentley Mulsanne stolen in UK found in Pakistan
Rimac Nevera is capable of accelerating 0-96 kmph in 1.85 seconds.
0-96 kmph in under one second possible, claims Rimac engineer
Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
2022 Keeway V302C Cruiser India Launched Today : Check Price, Features, Colours
Alto sits at the base of Maruti Suzuki lineup but Celerio also has a compelling price point.
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Hero Electric (left) is the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India, followed by Okinawa (centre). Ather Energy (right) has seen major jump in sales in August after launching the 450X Gen 3 model last month.
Top 5 EV two-wheeler brands: Hero hits 10,000 sales mark as Ather overtakes Ola

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hot offers on hot cars: Maruti Swift, Celerio and Dzire get discounts
Hot offers on hot cars: Maruti Swift, Celerio and Dzire get discounts
Speed limit on expressways may be increased, Nitin Gadkari to discuss proposal
Speed limit on expressways may be increased, Nitin Gadkari to discuss proposal
Govt working on making six airbags compulsory in eight-seater vehicles: Gadkari
Govt working on making six airbags compulsory in eight-seater vehicles: Gadkari
Watch: This man's dream comes true at 75, hits 321 kmph in a Nissan GT-R
Watch: This man's dream comes true at 75, hits 321 kmph in a Nissan GT-R
Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes-Benz issues statement on accident probe
Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes-Benz issues statement on accident probe

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city