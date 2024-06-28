HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Confirmed: Max Verstappen Will Be Staying With Red Bull Through 2025

Confirmed: Max Verstappen will be staying with Red Bull through 2025

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2024, 07:47 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Max Verstappen will not be switching to Mercedes but will stay with Red Bull only through out 2025.
F1 Mexican Grand Prix Max Verstappen
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on October 29, 2023. (AP)
F1 Mexican Grand Prix Max Verstappen
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on October 29, 2023.

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen confirmed Thursday he will race for Red Bull next season, refuting rumors that he was contemplating a switch to Mercedes.

"I think I've said this before," he said at a pre-Austrian Grand Prix press conference. "I mean, naturally of course people are talking, but it's most important just that we have a very competitive car for the future.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hero Lectro F1 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Lectro F1
Range Icon25 km
₹38,999
Compare
Komaki Xgt X One (HT Auto photo)
Komaki XGT X One
BatteryCapacity Icon1.56 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 47,617 - 78,920
Compare
View Offers
Emflux Motors Emflux One (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux One
BatteryCapacity Icon9.7 kWh Range Icon200 Km
₹ 5.50 Lakhs
View Details
Simple Energy Dot One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy Dot One
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon151 km
₹99,999
Compare
Gt Force One Plus (HT Auto photo)
GT Force One Plus
Range Icon65 km/charge
₹ 68,982 - 86,970
Compare
View Offers
Simple Energy One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy One
BatteryCapacity Icon5 kwh Range Icon212 km/charge
₹ 1.45 - 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

"At the moment of course it's very tight, but we are working very well as a team to try and improve more. For sure, I've said this already with the team, we are working and focusing on next year to try and be competitive again."

When asked if he'd depart should the 2025 car give him pause, the 26-year-old Belgian was quick to reference his current contract that spans through 2028.

"I have a long contract with the team, I'm very happy where I'm at and, like I said before, we're focusing also already on next year with things that we can implement on the car," Verstappen said.

"So, I guess that should say enough of where I'm driving next year."

Verstappen passed George Russell on the third lap and cruised to a win at the Spanish Grand Prix last Sunday in Barcelona. It was his seventh F1 victory of the season and third straight at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalonia.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2024, 07:47 AM IST
TAGS: F1 formula one F1 motorsports car racing

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.