HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Colliers Reports 3.4 Lakh Crore Investment In Ev Industry, Highlighting Need For Faster Adoption

Colliers reports 3.4 lakh crore Investment in EV industry, highlighting need for faster adoption

By: PTI
| Updated on: 14 Dec 2024, 08:44 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Domestic and foreign firms are set to invest 3.4 lakh crore over six years into India's EV sector.
ev charging
Individual companies across the EV landscape have announced plans to invest USD 40 billion ( ₹3,40,000 crore) in a phased manner till 2030 according to Colliers' reports. (REUTERS)
ev charging
Individual companies across the EV landscape have announced plans to invest USD 40 billion ( ₹3,40,000 crore) in a phased manner till 2030 according to Colliers' reports.

Domestic and foreign firms have announced a whopping 3.4 lakh crore investment in India's electrical vehicles (EVs) and ancillary industries over the next six years, Colliers India on Wednesday said while expressing concern over "tardy progress" towards achieving the goal of 30 per cent electric mobility by 2030

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Wednesday released a report 'EVs in India: Renewed Vigour in Electric Mobility', highlighting that an overall EV penetration rate in India stood at 8 per cent. It estimated sales of around 2 million (20 lakh) EVs in 2024.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Battre Electric Mobility Loev (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
BatteryCapacity Icon1.2 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹59,900
Compare
Battre Electric Mobility One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
BatteryCapacity Icon3.1 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹74,000
Compare
Odysse Electric V2 (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric V2
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹ 77,250 - 1 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Odysse Electric Trot (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Trot
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹99,999
Compare

Also Read : Mercedes electric G-Class, big boss car, arrives in India soon: Here's what to expect

"Although the pace of EV adoption in the country has been commendable, it has not been as brisk as anticipated," the consultant pointed out.

The report mentioned that individual companies across the EV landscape have announced plans to invest USD 40 billion ( 3,40,000 crore) in a phased manner till 2030. Out of this, USD 27 billion is planned for lithium-ion battery manufacturing and USD 9 billion for OE (Original Equipment) and EV manufacturing.

When asked about the investments made in India's EVs and ancillary industries so far, the consultant said the data was unavailable.

"The deployment of planned investments over the next 5-6 years can open up multiple real estate opportunities, especially in the industrial & warehousing sector. Investments can potentially accelerate land acquisition and expedite setting up of EV and OE manufacturing units including lithium-ion batteries," the report said.

Colliers India noted that India has set an ambitious target to achieve 30 per cent electric mobility with 80 million EVs on roads by 2030.

"However, despite steady growth in sales volumes and focused government efforts, the progress has been tepid till now," it said.

A current penetration rate of 8 per cent and total EV stock of just over 5 million, necessitates an exponential growth in EV adoption across categories over the next few years, the consultant said.

Also Read : Mega global survey finds 92% of EV owners won't embrace engines again. What about India?

Interestingly, the report mentioned that EV adoption has been the highest in 3-wheelers (predominantly e-rickshaws used for last-mile public commute), where operational expense reduction offsets higher one-time expenses upon purchase of EV variants.

To expedite EV adoption in personal vehicles including 2 and 4-wheelers, further impetus on domestic manufacturing should help in eliminating fixed costs of EV purchase, the report suggested.

"Given the tardy progress and estimated 2 million annual EV sales in 2024, it is unlikely that we can witness an overall 6x growth in average annual sales from 2025-2030," Colliers said.

However, focused demand and supply side measures can result in slightly delayed and eventual completion of set targets, it hoped.

Apart from subsidies, tax incentives and domestic manufacturing impetus, the consultant said that quantum improvement in charging infrastructure can potentially drive EV sales across vehicle categories and expedite partial accomplishment of 2030 targets.

Moreover, a multifold increase in EV sale volumes can be fast-tracked by the narrowing of the price differential between EV and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) variants (currently 20-50 per cent across 2,3 & 4-wheelers and heavy vehicles), the report said.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 14 Dec 2024, 08:44 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle auto industry

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.