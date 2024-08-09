HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News China Files Wto Complaint Against Eu Over Tariffs On Electric Vehicles

China files WTO complaint against EU over tariffs on electric vehicles

By: PTI
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2024, 18:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Chinese Commerce Ministry said has resorted to the WTO dispute settlement mechanism to safeguard the development rights and interests of the elect
...
China Electric vehicle
The EU has imposed provisional tariffs of up to 37.6% on EVs made in China, saying they unfairly benefit from government subsidies. China says its support for the EV industry conforms with WTO rules (Image used only for representational purpose) (REUTERS)
China Electric vehicle
The EU has imposed provisional tariffs of up to 37.6% on EVs made in China, saying they unfairly benefit from government subsidies. China says its support for the EV industry conforms with WTO rules (Image used only for representational purpose)

The Chinese government said it filed a complaint Friday with the World Trade Organisation over European Union tariffs on electric vehicles made in China. The Commerce Ministry said that China had resorted to the WTO dispute settlement mechanism “to safeguard the development rights and interests of the electric vehicle industry and cooperation on the global green transformation".

The EU has imposed provisional tariffs of up to 37.6% on EVs made in China, saying they unfairly benefit from government subsidies. China says its support for the EV industry conforms with WTO rules.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Okaya Ev Freedum (HT Auto photo)
Okaya EV Freedum
Range Icon75 km/charge
₹74,900
Compare
Pure Ev Etrance+ (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV ETrance+
BatteryCapacity Icon1.8 kWh Range Icon85 km
₹93,999
Compare
View Offers
Okaya Ev Motofaast (HT Auto photo)
Okaya EV Motofaast
BatteryCapacity Icon3.53 kWh Range Icon130 Km
₹ 1.54 Lakhs
Compare
Pure Ev Ecodryft (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV EcoDryft
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon130 km
₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Pure Ev Epluto (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV Epluto
BatteryCapacity Icon2.5 Kwh Range Icon80 km/charge
₹71,999
Compare
Okaya Ev Classiq (HT Auto photo)
Okaya EV ClassIQ
Range Icon70 km/charge
₹74,500
Compare

The two sides have until early November to try to resolve their differences, after which the provisional tariffs become official.

China's auto exports rose in July compared with the same month last year, while domestic sales fell, an industry association reported Friday.

China's Commerce Ministry said that the EU tariffs violate WTO rules and undermine global cooperation on climate change.

In response, China has launched investigations into French cognac exports and European pork in what some analysts fear could develop into an economically harmful trade war with the EU.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2024, 18:08 PM IST
TAGS: China Chinese EV Tariff electric vehicles EVs

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.