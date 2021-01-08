Chevrolet assures after-sales service for its customers will continue in India

Chevrolet owners in India can breathe a sigh of relief as the carmaker has confirmed that it would continue to offer after-sales service to its customers through this year and beyond.

In a statement issued by the carmaker, Chevrolet India has reiterated its commitment and said its network of authorised service operations and authorised parts distributors are delivering customer support across 142 cities.

Chevrolet’s parts distribution centre in Talegaon delivers car parts to the Chevrolet network across India. At the same time the Chevrolet service network is supported by a technical support team.

Markus Sternberg, Vice President- Commercial Operations Chevrolet India, said, “At Chevrolet, we believe our customers remain at the centre of everything we do which is well reflected by our strong after sales network and assured commitment to provide services and offers to ensure their Chevrolet vehicle is serviced and maintained well."

“Furthermore, we will continue to provide parts through our channel partners and honour all our commitments to customers in India throughout 2021 and beyond.", he adds. The company’s highly successful 2020 Chevrolet Mega Service Camps, the industry first “Zero Labor Camp", and regional camps will be continued in 2021.

The US carmaker under General Motors had ceased its India business three years ago. Its market share fell drastically by 2016, which led to the carmaker to decide its exit from Indian markets.

It is in process of wrapping up its facility in Talegaon as well. About a year ago, the carmaker reached an agreement with Chinese auto manufacturer Great Wall Motors to sell off the Talegaon facility. However, due to changing geo-political scenario, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, Great Wall Motor’s entry in India is not only delayed, but looks bleak at the moment.